Doctor Who Skins Coming To Fall Guys

One thing that has been keeping Fall Guys rolling for some time now is the number of skins you can get for your characters. Video game characters, comic characters, movie characters, and more have come through the years. But now, they’re about to get some new skins from all walks of time and space. That’s because the cast of Doctor Who is about to drop into the video game! As you’ll see in the video below, skins for the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, 4th Doctor, Tom Baker, and a Dalek will be available to players. A nice wide variety of characters. Sadly, the Doctors won’t have their Sonic Screwdrivers to help them with the obstacles and games.

Oh, and as a special surprise, you’ll also be able to get the costume for the upcoming 14th Doctor, played by David Tennant, who was also the 10th Doctor. It’s confusing, but roll with it, ok? The four-pack of content will arrive on November 6th, so you won’t have to wait long before trying it out!

As for the Doctor Who franchise, it’s about to head to new and very familiar territory. A week ago, the end of the line came for the 13th Doctor, as Jodie Whittaker said goodbye to her character. But in a twist, the familiar face of David Tennant emerged as the new Doctor, with a very familiar “What?” to accompany him. Tennant will headline a three-part 60th anniversary special that will bring back a past companion in Donna Noble, feature a new villain played by Neil Patrick Harris, and welcome the 15th Doctor via Ncuti Gatwa.

So yeah, a lot is going on there, but there’s more than that if you can believe it. It was revealed just the other day that Disney+ had gotten the rights to stream the franchise on their platform starting next year with the 60th-anniversary special. How much the service will bring is unknown, but it’s expected that all of NuWho will be viewable.

There are also rumors going around that Disney is investing in the franchise and wants to make it a “Hollywood-style franchise,” though whether that’s the case or not is unclear.

BBC’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore said in an interview recently that the franchise was critical to the BBC:

“Doctor Who is one of the most important shows that we have. We’re coming up to [its] 60th year and it’s reinvented itself every year; every series it goes on the next journey. It’s the most extraordinary drama franchise and global phenomenon.”

That is true. While it was at one time just a show that those in Europe enjoyed, it’s since branched worldwide, and many are eager to see what happens next.

Source: YouTube, Radio Times