Doctor Who Is Coming To Disney+

How many shows can you name that have been on for a decade? How about two decades? Three? How about one that’s existed for sixty years? The list is very small, and in the realm of sci-fi, there is only one, Doctor Who. The show about the Time Lord has been one of the hallmarks of the BBC for well over half the network’s existence, and they had enjoyed newfound popularity since 2005 when “NuWho” emerged from the ashes of the original line. The West eventually became a key place where the show was watched. Starting next year, it’ll have a new home for people outside the UK: Disney+.

Yep, the House of Mouse is getting into the Tardis themselves and will start during the 60th anniversary special for Doctor Who that’ll arrive in November 2023. Sorry, but you’ll have to wait a year for this to happen. But when it does happen, you’ll have access to the series and be able to catch up on a lot of what you missed! It’s unknown at present just how much of the series will be available for viewers but based on previous streaming service experiences; it’s likely all of NuWho. So you’ll get the runs featuring Christopher Eccelston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and the most recent Doctor in Jodie Whittaker.

But wait, there’s more. To celebrate the 60th anniversary next year and the move to Disney+, the following actual Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, did a small video to highlight everything there is about the Doctor, the series, and his hopes for what his Doctor will do when he gets the spotlight.

Ncuti Gatwa, the next Doctor, joins us to answer some questions about all things #DoctorWho ❤️❤️➕🟦 pic.twitter.com/6Z4aGH5XqV — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 25, 2022

Jodie Whittaker just ended her run on Sunday with “The Power of the Doctor,” and it capped off certain plotlines while revealing a big mystery that’ll be solved during the three-part anniversary special next year. Spoilers ahead!

So, after defeating The Master again and saving the world for the umpteenth time, the Doctor had to regenerate. But in a plot twist that set the internet ablaze, she didn’t turn into Ncuti Gatwa. Instead, she turned into a familiar face in David Tennant. Tennant was the 10th Doctor and easily one of the most beloved Doctors of all time. He was the one that anchored the show for five series and multiple TV movie specials before his run finally came to an end.

To have him back as the “14th Doctor,” as BBC is calling him, is both curious and mysterious at the same time. But, it’s also poetic as the showrunner for his beloved run, Russell T. Davies, is back to help the future of Doctor Who.

It will be a long wait until November 2023, but hopefully, Whovian fans will be rewarded for their patience with answers and a great new adventure.

Source: Twitter