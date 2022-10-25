Chainsaw Man’s Latest Episode Causing Server Issues On Crunchyroll

You can tell how popular an anime is based on a few things. One, how much are fans talking about it online? Two, the ratings that the anime gets either in Japan or aboard. Finally, it’s so popular that it causes streaming services to shut down due to people rushing in to watch the next episode. Crunchyroll is the site to get your anime fix, and they’ve had a lot of experience dealing with popular series. However, that doesn’t mean they’re immune to the issues that servers can have. For example, Chainsaw Man dropped its third issue on the service today, and that caused fans to jump in to watch it. Or, at least, they attempted to jump in and watch it.

Crunchyroll had to release a statement saying how users are struggling to get into the site’s portal for the third episode of Chainsaw Man and that they’re working hard to fix it:

“Some users may be experiencing issues using Crunchyroll right now, but our team is aware and is already working to fix the situation. We’ll get everything back to 100% for you as soon as possible! Thank you for your patience.”

Patience isn’t something that anime fans are known for, and we’d bet that many of them are hitting refresh constantly so that they can watch the episode. We do not doubt that Crunchyroll will fix this. It’s just unknown how long it might be before the servers are at full power.

Again, this shows just how popular the new anime is. It’s only a few episodes in, and it is having issues like this thanks to fan demand. We’ve come a long way from the reveal trailer at the beginning of the year. Fans have latched onto this series and the manga that has been out for years. That left them wanting more from this franchise. The anime’s visuals have been specifically praised as the team from Studio Pierrot has truly put their all into making Chainsaw Man stand out. It doesn’t hold back in terms of the violence, which many fans appreciate, given the nature of the manga.

That says nothing of the story for the series, which many have defined as insane, over-the-top, and bonkers, and yet it’s done in a way that people love. The story revolves around Denji, a young man who is forced to pay back his father’s death after they committed suicide. His only friend in the world is a devil dog named Pochita. When Denji is betrayed and left to die, the two form a pact that transforms him into the Chainsaw Man. With these newfound powers, he gets recruited to hunt down and kill terrifying devils that exist in the world.

He’s not alone in his fight against them, but his new teammates aren’t exactly the most stable. Regardless, his journey is just beginning, and you’ll want to watch where it goes.

