Chainsaw Man Opening Surpasses 15 Million Combined Views in 2 Days

The opening for Chainsaw Man officially surpassed 15 million views across YouTube and Twitter just two days after its release. The opening reached over 10 million views on the official MAPPA YouTube channel and 5.6 million on the official Twitter account for the series. Within the first hour of its release, the opening actually hit 1 million combined views within the first hour, as well as the ending theme video but within three hours. You can watch the creditless opening and ending theme video for Chainsaw Man below (spoiler warning for the ending theme video).

Featured in the Chainsaw Man opening is the theme “KICK BACK” by Kenshi Yonezu. The opening is now the fastest one to hit 1 million views from the Fall 2022 anime season and is on track to be the most viewed overall. On the opposite end, Chainsaw Man will have 12 different endings for each of its 12 episodes. The first ending released features the theme “CHAINSAW BLOOD” by Vaundy. Each ending will also have a different theme song featured with the following artists:

“Chu, Tayōsei.” by ano

“Dainō-tekina Rendezvous” by Kanaria

“Deep down” by Aimer

“DOGLAND” by PEOPLE 1

“Fight Song” by Eve

“first death” by TK from Ling tosite sigure

“HAWATARI NIKU CENTI” by MAXIMUM THE HORMONE

“In the Back Room” by syudou

“Jōzai” by TOOBOE

“Violence” by Queen Bee

“Zanki” by ZUTOMAYO

The preview video for Chainsaw Man episode 1 was released on Tuesday and hit 3 million views combined on Twitter and Youtube within the first six hours. The official Twitter release received just over 1.9 million views while the official YouTube upload hit just over 1.1 million views (currently over 2.7 million). The series is set to premiere on October 11 with studio MAPPA in charge of the animation. You can watch the preview for episode 1 of Chainsaw Man below.

Crunchyroll will be streaming Chainsaw Man across 200 different countries which is currently the most anticipated anime of the year across all anime fan websites. Chainsaw Man will be MAPPA’s fourth and final project of the year and is set to run for 12 episodes. The third trailer for the series was released back in August during the Crunchyroll Expo 2022.

Chainsaw Man Cast and Staff

The casting for Chainsaw Man is filled with voice actors who aren’t the biggest names in the industry right now but their talent speaks for themselves. Kikunosuke Toya will be making his big-role debut as Denji. Tomori Kusunoki, who will be voicing Makima, has had some decent-sized roles in the past including the main characters Natsume from Deca-Dence and Karen from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. Shogo Sakata will be voicing Aki Hayakawa, his biggest role since playing Karin in Fire Force. And Fairouz Ai, who will be taking on the biggest role of her career as Power.

Ryu Nakayama (Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover) will direct the series. Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) will work on the character designs. Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Deca-Dence, Space Dandy) is credited for creature designs while Kensuke Ushio (Japan Sinks 2020, Devilman: Crybaby) will handle the music. And Tatsuya Yoshihara, who has extensive work in Black Clover, was brought on to be the action director.

Chainsaw Man Manga

Created and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the Chainsaw Man manga has seen a plethora of success. Multiple awards, bestseller lists, novel adaptations, and now finally an anime adaptation. In 2021, Chainsaw Man took home three awards including a Harvey Award for the category of “Best Manga”. Then in July of this year, the coveted manga was also nominated for a prestigious Eisner Award in the category of “Best U.S. Edition of International Material–Asia”.

As of October 2022 Chainsaw Man has a total of 15 million copies in circulation. Part 1 of the series has 11 volumes, all released in English as well. Part 2 of the manga is currently ongoing and has released three chapters so far and can be read on the official Shonen Jump app.

Synopsis

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man”–a man with a devil’s heart. Synopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Official Twitter