Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Early Access Campaign Rewards

We are just days away until the worldwide launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Already, fans were given a taste of multiplayer with the beta and a first look at Warzone 2 at the Call of Duty NEXT event. Like previous years, the upcoming title will have a single-player campaign mode. Activision has revealed the rewards players will get for working through the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, with an extra reward for completing it.

To get early access to the campaign, you have to pre-order either the Standard or Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2. You will then get to play through every mission before the full game releases. While doing so, you will unlock a plethora of rewards. This includes Calling Cards, Double XP tokens, Operators, and much more.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards

In chronological order, here are all the campaign rewards you will unlock as you progress through the single-player mode:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

Weapon Blueprint: “Union Guard”

Once you complete the campaign, you will be granted the Union Guard blueprint. The assault rifle has been described by Activision as “Captain Price’s signature weapon” and it comes equipped with four attachments, the Aim OP-V4 Reflex Optic, the SZ 1MW PEQ Laser, the FSS Covert V Silencer, and the Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel Vertical Grip. All of the rewards listed can be used across Multiplayer, Warzone 2, and Special Ops.

The Modern Warfare 2 early access campaign begins on October 20. If you haven’t got early access, you won’t miss out on any of the goodies that are up for grabs. You can unlock the same rewards by playing through the campaign when the full game launches on October 28.