Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How do Circles Work? | New Circle Splits Explained

During the Call of Duty Next live stream, fans got to learn about the future of the franchise. We finally saw the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal, along with an announcement of a DMZ mode and more. In addition, we were treated to a first official look at Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Infinity Ward showed off the brand new battle royale map, Al Mazrah. The new points of interest were explored which includes returning locations such as Quarry and Airport. In Warzone 2, circles have received a shake up and will work differently to the original Warzone. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about how the new circles work, so you are ready to drop straight in as soon as the game launches.

The circle has become a core feature associated with the battle royale genre. Most titles, including the original Warzone, has one large circle which only gets smaller throughout the match. Staying inside the circle will keep you safe from the poisonous gas surrounding the outside. However, this is all set to change in Warzone 2 as Infinity Ward are adding an array of twists to the next instalment of the game.

How do circles work in Warzone 2?

In your Warzone 2 matches, the circle will split into smaller circles which are all separated by gas. In your UI, you will be able to see how many players are in the same circle as you and the total number of players left in the match. As your match progresses, each individual circle will shrink. You and your squad will have to make a decision on how you are going to rotate and reposition to fight over the area. Towards the end of the match, all the circles will merge into one circle, so remaining squads will have to fight to the death in the same area to come out victorious.

Due to the circle revamp, every match is likely to have a fresh feel depending on where you land. We will see how the Warzone 2 circle change will play out when the game releases on November 16.