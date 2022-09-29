Call of Duty: Warzone- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Season Five Reloaded

The mid-season update is here and it’s the final major update for the current Warzone, before the debut of Warzone 2. Raven Software has shook up the Warzone meta by deploying an array of weapon buffs and nerfs to the battlefield with Season Five Reloaded

Some fan-favorite weapons such as the CR-56 AMAX have been buffed and are viable once again. On the other hand, some of the more dominant weapons such as the PPSh-41 and UGM-8 have been hit with a much needed nerf. This guide will provide a breakdown of all the weapon buffs and nerfs featured in the Warzone Season Five Reloaded update.

Warzone Season Five Reloaded weapon buffs and nerfs

Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs, along with various attachments which have also received some adjustments:

Assault Rifles

CR-56 AMAX (Modern Warfare)

Max Damage Range increased to 28.62 meters up from 24.1 meters

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

M4A1 (Modern Warfare)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.01

QBZ-83 (BOCW)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.25, up from 1.2

Oden (Modern Warfare)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 3.5%

Upper Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.0

Automaton (Vanguard)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from 1.1

EX1 (Vanguard)

Min Damage increased to 11, up from 10

ADS Spread decreased to 0.01, down from 0.2

PWN Beam Condenser

Min Damage increased to 30, up from 28

Burst AC1-4

Damage increased to 24, up from 20

Low Temp Laser

Recoil Control increased by 1%

Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 1%

Charge Amp PV

Movement Speed Penalty decreased by -1%

ADS Movement Speed Penalty decreased by -5%

Itra Burst (Vanguard)

Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled

Rate of Fire Time decreased to 0.068, up from 0.065

Perfetto 140mm Rapida

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 14%, down from 20%

Vertical Recoil now increased by 18%

Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -50%, down from -40%

.303 British 36 Round Mags

Burst Fire Cooldown Bonus decreased to 6%, down from 10%

Hardscope

Initial Recoil Control decreased when using Hardscope on the Itra Burst

EM2 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3

Min Damage increased to 36, up from 35

FFAR 1 (BOCW)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4.25%

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.4, up from 1.25

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 300ms, down from 310ms

17.9″ Ultralight

ADS Movement Speed while firing now increased by 3.5%

Volkssturmgewehr (Vanguard)

ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.42, down from 1.55

Shotguns

.410 Ironhide (BOCW)

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 35, up from 30

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 24, up from 23

Min Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Buck and Slug Rounds

Headshot Damage increased

Combat Shotgun (Vanguard)

Rechamber Time decreased by 10%

Slug Rounds

Max Damage increased to 120, up from 100

Mid Damage increased to 80, up from 75

Min Damage increased to 70, up from 60

Lower Extremity Damage Multiplier increased to 0.8, up from 0.7

Gallo SA12 (BOCW)

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 18, up from 14

Min Pellet Damage increased to 15, up from 12

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 305ms, down from 320ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 295ms, down from 320ms

Movement Speed Scaler increased to 0.89, up from 0.87

21.4″ Reinforced Heavy Barrel

Damage Range increased to 18%, up from 11%

Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 12

Min Pellet Damage increased to 13, up from 10

Submachine guns

Armaguerra 43 (Vanguard)

Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5 down from 1.58

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.30, down from 1.3

ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.29, down from 1.32

Imerito TA Skeletal

ADS Movement Speed Bonus decreased to 28%, down from 35%

9mm 60 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity decreased to 55, down from 60

8mm 72 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 60

Bullfrog (BOCW)

Lower Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

Hand Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

RA 225 (Vanguard)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.7

Urban Rapid 11″

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 10%, down from 15%

Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -10%

Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -45%, down from -40%

7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38

.45 ACP 38 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38

H4 Blixen (Vanguard)

Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.01, down from 1.1

ISO (Modern Warfare)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 5%

CX-9 (Modern Warfare)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.45

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 5%

KSP 45 (BOCW)

Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

MP40 (Vanguard)

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10%, up from -20%

Damage Range Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -20%

PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

Min Damage decreased to 18, down from 19

Upper Leg Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Hipfire accuracy decreased to 45%, down from 50%

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 71

Damage Range Penalty decreased to -20%, up from -25%

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 5.5%, down from 6.6%

Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 10%, down from 15%

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 20%, down from 25%

Hipfire accuracy decreased to 3%, down from 4%

Empress 140mm Rapid

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 8.5%, down from 10%

Vertical Recoil Control now decreased by 10%

Tight Grip

The benefit that Tight Grip provides has been decreased

Light Machine guns

UGM-8 (Vanguard)

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23

Headshot Damage multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.6

Neck Damage multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.3

Recoil Intensity increased

Bernard XL214 736mm

Muzzle Velocity bonus decreased to 30%, down from 35%

Romuald 560mm

Muzzle Velocity bonus increased to 15%, up from 10%

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

Box Capacity decreased to 100, down from 125

Recoil Control decreased to 12.5% down from 15%

Marksman Rifles

Crossbow (Modern Warfare)

Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1.8, up from 1.5

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.9, up from 1.5

M1 Garand (Vanguard)

Min Damage decreased to 47, down from 48

Hardscope

Initial Recoil Control decreased

Sniper Rifles

AX-50 (Modern Warfare)

Bullet Dropoff decreased

Muzzle Velocity increased by 2.7%

Dragunov (Modern Warfare)

Max Damage Range increased to 57.2 meters, up from 54.9 meters

Max Damage increased to 90up from 80

Min Damage increased to 75, up from 60

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.9, down from 1.95

Rytec AMR (Modern Warfare)

Can now one-shot down to the head at all ranges.

Min Damage increased to 112, up from 96

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 2.7, up from 2.4

25x59mm Explosive 5-R Mag

Direct Hit Damage increased to 206, up from 176

Pellington 703 (BOCW)

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 399ms , down from 421ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 410ms, down from 433ms

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (Vanguard)

Bullet Dropoff increased

Fire Rate decreased to 111 RPM, down from 120 RPM

420mm Empress

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 43%, down from 50%

Visual Recoil increased

400mm Kovalevskaya Wrap

ADS Time Penalty decreased to -2%, up from -5%

440mm Anastasia Custom

Muzzle Velocity increased to 25%, up from 20%

Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -50%, up from -100%

Crouch Recoil Control decreased to 25%, down from 40%

Prone Recoil Control decreased to 35%, down from 67%

13mm AM 7 Round Mags

ADS Time Penalty increased to -5%, down from -4%

13mm AM 10 Round Mags

ADS Time Penalty increased to -6%, down from -4.5%

Tactical Rifles

Klauser (Vanguard)

Wyvern 170mm 29L

Damage Range increased to 40%, up from 20%

Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -25%

Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -5%, up from -10%

Movement Speed Penalty decreased to -2.5, up from -4%

Fitzherbert 200mm BL

Muzzle Velocity increased to 50%, up from 40%

ADS Time Penalty decreased to- 6%, up from -12

Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -1.5%

ADS Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -2%

.45 ACP 12 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 12

Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -4%, down from -10%

Launchers

JOKR (Modern Warfare)

Mid Damage increased to 200, up from 175

Launcher Alpha (BOCW)

Mid Damage increased to 170, up from 155

Mid Damage Radius increased to 4.4 meters, up from 4 meters

Bipod Underbarrel (Vanguard)

ADS Time now decreased by -4.5%

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Optic

Scope Magnification Transition Time increased to 250ms, up from 120ms

Visual Recoil increased by 15%

1913 Variable 4-8x Optic

Scope Magnification Transition Time increased to 250ms, up from 200ms

Visual Recoil increased by 15%

Mechanic

Vehicle Damage Bonus increased to 200%, up from 150%

Vital

Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -5.5%, down from -5%

Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -5%, down from -4.5%

Steady

ADS Movement Speed while Firing increased to 4%, up from 3.5%

Recoil Booster

Hip Fire Accuracy now decreased by 3%

Warzone 2 will bring a new set of weapons to the upcoming Al Mazrah map, so this could be the final major set of weapon buffs and nerfs to Warzone as we know it.