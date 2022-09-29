Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Unlock BP50 Assault Rifle

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season Five Reloaded is here and it’s the final major update before the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. As always, the mid-season update has introduced some new weapons for you to try out. One of these weapons is known as the BP50 and here is how to unlock it in both Vanguard and Warzone.

You may recognise the BP50 due to its resemblance to the F2000 from the original Modern Warfare 2. Activision has described the gun as a “fully automatic bullpup, [the] assault rifle boasts a high fire rate, while remaining deadly and accurate at long range.”

How to unlock the BP50 in Vanguard and Warzone

There are a few ways in which you can get your hands on the BP50 assault rifle. The first is by completing a challenge in either Vanguard multiplayer or Warzone. The challenge tasks you with getting 15 aim down sight kills with an ACOG scope equipped, so all you have to do is grab your favorite weapon and use the appropriate scope. According to Sledgehammer Games, you can confirm that you’re using an ACOG scope by looking for the text indicating this in the Reticle Select UI.

If you are taking on the challenge in Vanguard’s multiplayer, you could load in to a playlist containing smaller maps with higher engagements to get the challenge ticked off quicker. In Warzone, it’s likely that you’ll progress the challenge faster in Resurgence or Plunder modes where respawn is enabled.

Alternatively, you can unlock the latest assault rifle by completing a different challenge in Vanguard zombies. Here, you are required to earn an Extermination medal using assault rifles. An Extermination medal is awarded when you get 25 or more rapid kills.

Also, you can access the BP50 instantly by purchasing it as part of the Calavera weapon bundle which is priced at 1,200 Call of Duty points. Apart from the Purificadora De Almas BP50 blueprint, the bundle contains a charm, spray, calling card, emblem, and sticker.

We will have to wait and see how the BP50 will stack up in the meta as Vanguard and Warzone Season Five continues to progress.