Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access Campaign Rewards Detailed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, not to be confused with the 2009 game of the same name, is the latest entry in the juggernaut first-person shooter franchise. It comes from developer Infinity Ward and is the sequel to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot that was released back in 2019. The game is coming out soon, and ahead of that launch Infinity Ward already confirmed that players can gain early access to the campaign by pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2. Now, the developer has also revealed some of the rewards players can grab by doing so.

Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on October 28, but players who pre-order the game will be able to start playing the campaign from October 20. By playing the campaign early, players will receive early access to items that give them a head start for when multiplayer arrives a week later.

These rewards include a Weapon Blueprint for Captain Price’s signature gun, and a plethora of other rewards that can be used in multiplayer modes, Special Ops, and even the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Captain Price’s blueprint is called the Union Guard Weapon Blueprint and it is an assault rifle variant that is unlocked after finishing the campaign. The gun will come with four attachments installed which are: “The Aim OP-V4 Reflex Optic, the SZ 1MW PEQ Laser, the FSS Covert V Silencer on the Muzzle, and the Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel Vertical Grip.” Infinity Ward mentions that these attachments make the gun an ideal weapon for players of varying skill levels and that it offers a noticeable improvement over the base version of the gun thanks to greater stability and sound suppression.

Players simply need to play through missions in the campaign to unlock the items and they will always be available. The developer makes clear that the benefit of doing this a week early is only to get early access to the rewards before launch day. Players will still be able to gain these rewards long after the game has been released.

In terms of the rewards themselves, the developer has conveniently listed them in the order they will be unlocked:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28 on PC, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

