Marvel’s Midnight Sun’s Stream Gives Us An Exciting New Look At The Game

Today is the day we finally got a special look at Marvel’s Midnight Suns in a stream by the developers over at Firaxis. The stream is taking place on Twitch and is giving us all some gameplay and more information on the game which is exciting after seeing many advertisements on their Twitter page of all the characters we can expect in the game. The release date is coming faster and faster for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the developers are finally ready to show it off.

This livestream today has been focused on giving fans what they’ve been asking for…more showcasing of the game and that’s solely what the stream is about. The stream started today, October 13, at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST/ 7pm CEST. The live-show took place on Twitch and you should be able to rewatch it on Twitch or YouTube now after. Click here to catch the Twitch stream.

The tweet we saw earlier today featured a clip of Captain America in a Midnight Suns uniform. However, there is a more in-depth video on the YouTube channel which you can watch below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a RPG with our favorite Marvel franchise characters and you will be able to play it in December, however the Nintendo Switch version won’t release until a later date. We are so excited to see what else we might get to see before the release date of this hyped game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date

Marvel’s Midnight Suns have a release date…finally! The game will be coming to consoles this December, just in time for Christmas. The original release date was pushed up from early 2023 to December 2 as well as the pre-orders are open.

When the release date was revealed at The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, there will also be an animated shorts collection that will be released ahead of the launch of Midnight Suns’. These shorts will go over each member of the 13 heroes you’ll be able to play as and team up with. The first short will be released on October 31.

“In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, we knew we had a really cool opportunity to dive deep into the dark side of Marvel and introduce some supernatural heroes that may be new to many Marvel fans,” Fraxis Games creative director at Jake Solomon said. “Prequel Shorts sheds light on the events leading up the game and really brings the world of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to life.”

The Midnight Suns game is scheduled to launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC. The Switch version won’t release until a later date. You can pre-order now where games are sold or purchase the game on its release date December 2.

