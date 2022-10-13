Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Launches Next Week

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be getting its first major content update next week. The magical life sim adventure hybrid game has been a big success so far for developers Gameloft and it’s clear that the Disney Dreamlight Valley community is already eager for more.

October marks the game’s second month in Early Access, and the first big update will launch on Wednesday, October 19. Gameloft unveiled its plans for the first batch of post-launch updates a couple of weeks ago, with next week’s planned update coming in right on schedule. The base game will be getting an expansion to the main storyline as part of the first part of the planned Fall updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley. This first update will also herald the arrival of much-loved The Lion King antagonist Scar into the game, which will no doubt add some extra weight to the game’s current roster of loveable villains.

Tap into your villainous side with the first major content update and a new Star Path, available October 19th. pic.twitter.com/l9cyVALxeM — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 13, 2022

It seems as though villainy will be a new theme as part of the upcoming update. A new tweet shared on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account encourages players to “tap into your villainous side” when the post-launch content lands next week. The tweet also explains that the game will also be getting a brand new Star Path when the update drops, so for those who haven’t completed the battle pass-style Star Path quests, there’s not long left to get them finished up.

In addition to the new in-game content, Gameloft will also be implementing a number of additional quality-of-life improvements to Disney Dreamlight Valley. The game will be getting an improved Photo mode, as well as a set of brand new avatar poses for players to make use of. In terms of gameplay and glitches, Gameloft will be putting specific optimisations for players on PS4 and on Nintendo Switch in place. Amongst other issues, these will address problems players have had with lightning VFX, audio distortions and various gameplay issues such as crops not being watered by rainfall. The full patch notes for the initial October update are yet to be released but we’ll be keeping an eye out for them as further information comes out.

Later into the season players can expect to see the arrival of Woody and friends from the Toy Story series as the second Fall update heads into the game. This update will bring both new characters and a new realm to explore, along with additional surprises which have yet to be announced.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access. It’ll launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Source