Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Unlock the Lienna 57 LMG

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season Five Reloaded is here and it’s the final major update before the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. As always, the mid-season update has introduced some new weapons for you to try out. One of these weapons is known as the Lienna 57 and here is how to unlock it in both Vanguard and Warzone.

The Lienna 57 was added to both multiplayer and the battle royale as part of an October 6 patch. Activision has described the compact light machine gun as being “capable of high accuracy during sustained fire at short to medium ranges.”

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Unlock the BP50 Assault Rifle | All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Season Five Reloaded | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How do Circles Work? | New Circle Splits Explained | How to Claim Villains Vengeance Weapon Blueprint | Warzone and Vanguard: How to get the Al-Asad Operator Bundle | Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Unlock the RA 225 Submachine Gun | Vanguard and Warzone: How to Unlock the EX1 Assault Rifle | Warzone: What is a Supply Box UAV in Season Five | Warzone: What is the new Rage Serum Field Upgrade in Season Five?

How to unlock the Lienna 57 light machine gun

There are a few ways in which you can unlock the Lienna 57. Firstly, you can complete a challenge in either Vanguard or Warzone. The challenge tasks you with earning 15 long-range kills. All you have to do is grab your favorite weapon and pick off 15 enemies from range.

If you want to complete the challenge in Vanguard’s multiplayer, you could load into a playlist containing larger maps that provide opportunities for plenty of long-range fights. In Warzone, it’s likely that you will progress the challenge quicker in Resurgence or Plunder modes where respawn is enabled.

Zombies fans can also take on the challenge in any of the Vanguard zombies maps. In this mode, you can unlock the Lienna 57 by getting 500 eliminations using light machine guns in a single match. Make sure you pack-a-punch your chosen light machine gun and grab all the items you need to aid your survival as you will have to get all 500 kills in one match.

Finally, you can unlock the Lienna 57 instantly in Vanguard and Warzone by purchasing it as part of the Dragon Rider bundle which is priced at 1,200 Call of Duty points. Apart from the Dragonscale light machine gun blueprint, you will get a watch, calling card, sticker, weapon charm, spray, and emblem.

Only time will tell on how the Lienna 57 will stack up against the meta as Vanguard and Warzone Season Five continues to progress.