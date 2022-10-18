Chainsaw Man English Dub Set For October 25 Premiere, Pochita Voice Actor Revealed

Our favorite little devil-dog will be voiced by Lindsay Seidel in the upcoming English dub for Chainsaw Man!

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that the English dub for Chainsaw Man will premiere on October 25. As part of the announcement, they revealed that Lindsay Seidel (Eris – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) will be the voice of Pochita. The original Japanese subbed series is currently airing with new episodes released every Tuesday on Crunchyroll. More dub castings will be announced in the near future. Chainsaw Man will be receiving dubs for Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian at a later date. You can view the current English dub cast below:

Ryan Colt Levy as Denji

Suzie Yeung as Makima

Reagan Murdock as Aki

Sarah Wiedenheft as Power

Lindsay Seidel as Pochita

Mike McFarland will be directing the English dub for the series. For those of you not familiar with English dubbed anime work, McFarland is a notorious English dub director. He has directed the English dub for iconic series such as Dragon Ball Z, Attack on Titan, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and even 199 episodes of One Piece—all of which have highly regarded English dubs.

The cast for the Chainsaw Man English dub was originally announced back in September.

Chainsaw Man Anime Cast and Staff

The casting for Chainsaw Man is filled with voice actors who aren’t the biggest names in the industry right now but their talent speaks for themselves. Kikunosuke Toya will be making his big-role debut as Denji. Tomori Kusunoki, who will be voicing Makima, has had some decent-sized roles in the past including the main characters Natsume from Deca-Dence and Karen from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. Shogo Sakata will be voicing Aki Hayakawa, his biggest role since playing Karin in Fire Force. And Fairouz Ai, who will be taking on the biggest role of her career as Power.

Ryu Nakayama (Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover) will direct the series. Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) will work on the character designs. Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Deca-Dence, Space Dandy) is credited for creature designs while Kensuke Ushio (Japan Sinks 2020, Devilman: Crybaby) will handle the music. And Tatsuya Yoshihara, who has extensive work in Black Clover, was brought on to be the action director.

Episode 2 of Chainsaw Man was released on Tuesday. You can watch a preview of the episode below:

Chainsaw Man Manga

Created and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the Chainsaw Man manga has seen a plethora of success. Multiple awards, bestseller lists, novel adaptations, and now finally an anime adaptation. In 2021, Chainsaw Man took home three awards including a Harvey Award for the category of “Best Manga”. Then in July of this year, the coveted manga was also nominated for a prestigious Eisner Award in the category of “Best U.S. Edition of International Material–Asia”.

As of August 2022 Chainsaw Man has a total of 15 million copies in circulation. Part 1 of the series has 11 volumes, all released in English as well. Part 2 of the manga is currently ongoing and has released three chapters so far and can be read on the official Shonen Jump app.

Synopsis

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man”–a man with a devil’s heart. Synopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Official Twitter