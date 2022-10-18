Dead Space Remake Footage Is Appearing Online

If you’re one of those who’ve never played the original Dead Space game from 2008 then you may want to keep an eye out for potential spoilers. The Dead Space remake, which is set to be released in January next year, has had some substantial segments of gameplay emerge online today. While the actual content of the gameplay may seem pretty familiar to those who’ve played the original, newcomers to the series will want to try and avoid the footage altogether. You have been warned.

The footage comes courtesy of the YouTube channel YBR Gaming, which has shared almost an hour’s worth of gameplay footage from the Dead Space remake. The video is described as being from an early build of the game, which may account for any issues or glitches seen in the clip. However, it’s a fairly long chunk of the Dead Space remake experience, which showcases a healthy variation of mechanics and encounters that players can expect to find on their new voyage through the USG Ishimura. For those who want to check it out, you can enjoy the 57-minute long trip through the game’s chapter three right here.

It’s clear that the visuals, combat and overall aesthetics of the original Dead Space have been improved massively in the remake if this latest trailer is anything to go by. While it may be footage from an early build of the game, there’s still a good amount of information to be gleaned from the clip. If the polished and completed version of the game is even smoother and more graphically impressive than what can be seen here, then fans of the Dead Space series are really in for a treat.

Just last week EA Motive shared an official extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming Dead Space remake. Coincidentally, this also takes place during the game’s third chapter. However, the official clip from EA also has an audio commentary from the game’s Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme, who details and explains a bit more about the ways in which players can navigate the ship seamlessly and interact with the environment around them.

The Dead Space remake is expected to launch on January 27 next year, although it’s clear that the team at EA Motive and indeed the wider gaming community are keen to crank up the hype ahead of that. With no shortage of interviews, gameplay footage, developer blogs and teaser tweets, it looks like the next couple of months will be an enjoyable wait for those who can’t wait to relive the horrors of Dead Space all over again. For those who haven’t played the original, now would be a good time to do so. It’s available on Xbox Game Pass through backwards compatibility, or if you’re keener to wait for the new and improved version of the story, the rebuilt edition will be launching on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 and PC.

