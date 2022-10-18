Modern Warfare 2 Reveals PC Pre-Download and Launch Weapons/Operators

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, aka Modern Warfare 2 for 2022, is coming soon. Very soon, in fact, as it arrives on October 28th. As a result, the Infinity Ward team has been doing their best to bring as much information about the title to gamers for when it launches. A slew of updates have come via the official Twitter handle for the game, and they reveal some interesting stuff, including what’s available for the game at launch. Plus, you can get a special perk if you get the game’s PC version. Where should we start?

PC version of the game? Ok. So, if you buy the digital version of the game on PC, you’ll get the chance to download it before it even launches fully. That way, you can jump in on PC and start blasting enemies when everything goes live. Or your friends, depending on how you play. Either way, this will be something to keep in mind if you haven’t pre-ordered your copy of the game already.

As for what’s coming out on launch, a set of tweets revealed the operators and weapons you’ll be able to use from the get-go. For example, according to the tweet below, there will be “30 weapons platforms” right at launch. That means you’ll have 50 weapons you can pick up and use right from the drop. That’ll give players plenty of options and help them be the soldier they want in the game’s multiplayer. Plus, you know they’re going to add more over time; thus, the weapons library will expand immensely. But for now, that’s a good start.

As for the operators, the tweet below lists all the operators that’ll be available to use at launch. Twenty-three operators will be there, including a newly added returning character in Roze. You’ll have an excellent roster to choose from when the time comes:

One could argue that there’s a lot of pressure on Infinity Ward to deliver what Modern Warfare 2 can be. Granted, the recent beta was mostly beloved by fans, and the team even made it clear that some requests they made were being addressed. However, as a certain other title from Activision-Blizzard recently showed, just because you think you’re going to have a smooth launch doesn’t mean you will.

Plus, the team has been adding many new features to the game that might work in their favor or blow up in their face in the long run. So it’s hard to tell which it will be at present. But, at the very least, they’re trying to ensure the game is loaded with content from the start, and hopefully, it’ll work out when the game launches next week.

Source: Twitter