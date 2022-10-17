Modern Warfare 2 Team Shows off Fan-Suggested Fix

The Call of Duty franchise is easily one of the biggest gaming franchises. While plenty of people have complaints about the series, including its “same old, same old” aesthetic at times, the titles still sell like hotcakes. Furthermore, each new game is anticipated because people want to see what the various teams behind the games bring to the table in terms of changing things up. The next title in the lineup is Modern Warfare 2. The revamp of the mini-franchise, not the original, obviously. The game had a multiplayer beta not too long ago, and people swarmed to it. While it was mostly praised, there were some issues called out.

Not surprisingly, some of these issues were viewed as fan noise and nothing more. But, there were a few requests that people had that most agreed were needed changes. Key among them was the third-person mode when you used a scope.

The third-person mode was a significant change for the series, which is famous for its first-person shooter viewing in all of its games. Many felt this was a step forward for the franchise, given how many third-person shooter games there are. The change to this perspective can give new life to the game and open up the options on how people play it. It was mostly praised. But things go wonky when you try to look into a scope from certain guns with an optic attachment. But in a new Instagram post, the team noted the change.

“No scope, no problem. Updated since the beta, only scopes over 4x will activate first-person ADS.”

The reactions to the post were mixed, which isn’t too much of a surprise given the community. Many praised the reveal because it showed that Infinity Ward listened to the fans, while others called it out because it meant that the third-person players would have an advantage in the game. That concern is valid to an extent, and we’d expect Infinity Ward to address that should the situation become as feared.

Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t come out until November 10, so you can expect more updates like this to happen as they get closer to launch. After all, they’re expecting a major launch with millions of gamers jumping into the multiplayer as soon as possible. Naturally, they want the multiplayer to be as grand as possible, although there will be issues at launch. That’s just natural these days.

There are still some controversies around the game that goes beyond multiplayer, such as how gamers will have to register their phone numbers to access the title if they’re on PC. That carried over from Overwatch 2, and many aren’t happy about it. We’ll have to wait and see how that affects the launch.

