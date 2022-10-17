Loki Season 2 Has Apparently Finished Filming

When it was revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was going to head to Disney+ to tell new stories and bring new characters to life, fans were curious and nervous. Why? Because while the MCU is a powerhouse of films, with another set to arrive soon, doing TV is a much different thing. Their only connected show was Agents of Shield, and the quality of that series varied greatly depending on the season you watched. But slowly but surely, the fans were won over by the projects and the characters they introduced. But a classic character stole the show, along with the ratings. That’s why Loki Season 2 is so anticipated by fans.

The original season of the show was an anomaly at first. After all, Loki died in the early moments of Avengers Infinity War, killed by Thanos himself. So how was it that he had his own show? The answer was that during the events of Avengers Endgame, a Variant of Loki was created during a time travel incident gone wrong. Thus, this Loki was taken in by the TVA and meant to be erased from existence. However, due to another Variant causing all sorts of havoc in the timeline, Loki was conscripted to help. Of course, he tried to use this to his advantage to gain power initially, but over time, he realized that there was more to it.

The character gained a friend in Mobius M. Mobius and developed feelings for his Variant counterpart in Sylvie. The big twist was that we met a man at the end of season 1 who revealed the truth about the MCU. At one point in time, there was a Multiverse war that featured Variants from all over battling for supremacy. Not the least of which was that man’s Variants. He used various means to win the war and created the TVA to ensure the safety of the main timeline. Because if the Multiverse ever returned, so would his Variants, and they wouldn’t be as kind as him.

That Variant would be none other than Kang the Conqueror, who Sylvie freed after she killed the man. Loki was sent back to the TVA only to learn that time had been rewritten to the extent that Mobius didn’t recognize him and Loki was alone again.

Fast forward to now, and a post on Twitter revealed that Loki Season 2 has wrapped filming.

It is good to know that everything is on track, especially given what happened recently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with all the film delays. The second season is set to arrive next year, and with the importance of Kang The Conqueror to be revealed throughout the shows and movies, things are about to get intense.

Source: Twitter