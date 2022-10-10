Doctor Who Could Be Coming to Fortnite Soon

According to several leakers, Fortnite would reportedly announce a collaboration with Doctor Who in the upcoming months. This collaboration between Fortnite and Doctor Who could come to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the TV series, which first aired on November 1963.

When it comes to sci-fi series, few shows are as popular as Doctor Who. With 14 different Doctors traveling through time over the course of 13 seasons, Doctor Who is a staple of science fiction shows.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the TV series, Doctor Who would reportedly join Fortnite. FNBRintel and Shiina, two popular Fortnite leakers, revealed the existence of this upcoming collaboration. The leakers have seen evidence of this Fortnite x Doctor Who crossover, which is still in early development and shouldn’t be released for a few months.

If this Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration proves to exist, it would come right on time to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the TV show. Doctor Who first aired in 1963, starring William Hartnell as the First Doctor. Since then, the Doctor has often changed their appearance. The Fourteen Doctor is Ncuti Gatwa, who replaces Jodie Whittaker in the upcoming season.

Last March, the BBC created an entire island in Fortnite dedicated to Doctor Who. Players could use the island code 3610-1396-4646 to visit and repair the Tardis, see Cybermen, and run from menacing Daleks. Players could also redeem a Tardis Spray with the code JFCXK-HCJ5U-A2946-5DZBK.

According to the leaks, this new collaboration would bring various elements from the Doctor Who universe to Fortnite. It would bring more than a simple Tardis Spray, introducing new skins, emotes, backlinks, pickaxes, and possibly more.

The most obvious skins that should join Fortnite are the 14 Doctors. Fortnite could also replace the Battle Bus with Tardis, the Doctor’s time-traveling spacecraft. There are many possibilities to mix the Fortnite and Doctor Who universe, but we will have to wait a few more months before finding out exactly what will be coming to the game.

Before discovering everything the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration could offer, there is still plenty to do in Fortnite. The latest update brought Rocket League cars to the Creative Mode, as well as many new weapons to the Battle Royale Mode. If you are more interested in skins, you turn into a goat by pre-ordering Goat Simulator 3. You can also unlock Spider-Gwen in Chapter 3: Season 4 Battle Pass.

As we are now in the spooky season, Fortnitemares will soon be back. Every year, Fortnite hosts a Halloween event filled with themed cosmetics and challenges to unlock them. The Fortnitemares 2022 will kick off on October 18, 2022.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

