Fortnite Adds Rocket League Cars to Its Creative Mode

Nothing seems to stop Fortnite from churning out new unlikely collaborations. After adding Son Goku and the bovid from Goat Simulator 3 to the game, Fortnite just announced that the Octane Spawner from Rocket League would now be available in the Creative Mode.

The Octane Spawner is a car from Rocket League that will let players drive around the map in the Creative Mode of Fortnite. It comes with several features it has in Rocket League, such as the ability to drive on walls and accelerate to supersonic speeds.

Get ready to boost it, drive it, and fly it. The Rocket League Octane Spawner device arrives tomorrow in the v22.10 update.



Read all about this new device and stay tuned for more details 🏎️https://t.co/UJb6y1c2OP pic.twitter.com/NNjoFJQEMe — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) October 3, 2022

Just like in Rocket League, the Octane Spawner can drive up vertical surfaces and even fly in Fortnite. Driving up a slope will slow down the car and driving down will make it go faster. The Octane Spawner doesn’t use fuel, but you can place Rocket Boosts throughout your island to restore the Octane Spawner’s boost.

If the Octane Spawner from Rocket League is joining Fortnite in the Creative Mode today, it is not yet available in Battle Royale. Players will have to wait a bit more before seeing a car flying through the skies before firing an assault rifle and taking the lead in Battle Royale, should the Octane Spawner ever make it to the competitive mode.

Octane Spawner Controls

Jump: Press the Jump button once to make the Octane jump. Hold the button to jump higher.

Double Jump: Press the Jump button twice for a double jump.

Drift: Use the handbrake to drift and make sharp turns.

Air Yaw: While in mid-air steer left and right to control air rotation.

Air Roll: While in mid-air, press and hold Toggle Air Roll while steering left and right to control air roll.

Air Pitch: While in mid-air, pitch forward or back while mid-air to control air pitch.

Dodge: Jump, then while rotating the Octane press Jump again to Dodge in any direction.

Reverse Camera: Hold Reverse Camera to look behind you.

Toggle Camera: Toggle the camera to switch between free-look and swivel camera controls.

Boost: Boost is a unique resource that allows the Octane to drive faster and fly.

Aerials: After pressing the Jump button, pitch back, then hold the boost button to fly in the air.

You can try the demo of the Octane Spawner by using the island code 7808-4434-5127.

The Octane Spawner from Rocket League joins Fortnite with today’s update. On top of this new vehicle, the Fortnite v22.10 update brings the Block Secondary Action for melee weapons and the Cobra DMR from Battle Royale to Fortnite’s Creative Mode.

This new update introduces the Rocket League Prop Gallery and Musician Prop Gallery, which features guitars and other instruments. The Fortnite v22.10 update also fixes various bugs and brings a new island template.

Fortnite is already available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, and Mac.

Source