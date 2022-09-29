Get A Goat Skin In Fortnite By Pre-Ordering Goat Simulator 3

It’s every Fortnite player’s dream to be the GOAT, isn’t it? Well, strap your hooves on, because there’s now a way to present yourself as a literal goat in the world’s biggest battle royale game. Epic Games, Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North have just revealed an epic Goat Simulator 3 and Fortnite crossover of sorts.

It turns out that those who pre-order Goat Simulator 3 from today ahead of its release on November 17 will be able to get their hands on the exclusive ‘A Goat’ Outfit in Fortnite. In addition, this special bonus outfit will be applied to those who purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store at any point from now up until September 29 of next year. That’s a whole 12 months in which players can get themselves a Pilgor the goat skin. The crossover also came with a special reveal trailer, which shows Pilgor getting into full Fortnite mode with a bit of construction work, as well as getting battle-ready with a goat-centric workout. Check it out right here.

Those who don’t fancy buying a copy of Goat Simulator 3 will still have the option to purchase the unique “A Goat” outfit from the Item Shop in Fortnite. The skin will be available to buy there on November 26.

Elin Hamberg, Lead Artist at Coffee Stain North gave some clarification on Pilgor’s brand new look, which has clearly been specifically designed to fit with the Fortnite aesthetic. “We know Goat Simulator 3’s Pilgor looks different in her ‘A Goat’ Fortnite form,” Hamberg explains, “but our signature approach to hyperrealism simply didn’t fit in this bright and colourful game. Her arrival in this new world meant giving her a Fortnite twist, and muscles.” It makes perfect sense, as does the choice of putting Pilgor in a crop top and jeans. Why not?

As well as the reveal of this new Fortnite skin, additional pre-order bonuses for Goat Simulator 3 were revealed back in July, with options for all manner of goat enthusiasts available. At the top end of the spectrum, players can bag themselves a whole host of goat-based goodies, including a goat plushie, a double-sided poster, a SteelBook case, postcards and a number of other items.

Goat Simulator 3 is the sequel to the chaotic cult classic Goat Simulator and was revealed during this year’s Summer Game Fest with a hilarious trailer that parodied Dead Island 2 prior to that game’s eventual reveal. The game will take players to the tropical island of San Angora, a world packed full of colour and innocent bystanders that players can unleash their goat-based antics onto. Like its predecessor, Goat Simulator 3 looks set to bring plenty of hilarity and mild insanity to the gaming community, with its signature 4-player local and online co-op modes.

Goat Simulator 3 launches on November 17 and will be available on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

