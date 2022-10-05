Fortnite Update v22.10 Comes With New Weapons, Return of Grapple Gun, and Plenty of Bug Fixes

Epic Games have taken to their blog to announce and detail their latest update for Fortnite: Battle Royale. The new update is titled v22.10 and comes with a slew of great content including new guns, the long-awaited return of the grappling hook, and of course general bug fixes.

The big new gun addition comes in the form of a sniper. To be more specific the gun is called the Cobra DMR and it will be amazing for shooting long distances. The Cobra DMR will show up in supply drops, chests, and scattered across other regions on the Fortnite map. Following up on the Cobra DMR, Holo Chests will be making their way to the game.

Players are well aware of the keys they have been finding in Fortnite since Chapter 3 Season 4 which unlocks low-security and high-security chests, but now players will get a chance to unlock holochests. These chests display a holographic preview of what’s inside so you’ll know whether it has what you need before opening it.

Following up the Cobra DMR and Holochests is of course the long-requested Grappling Gun. This will allow players to swing across the map in speed and in style. Find the grappling gun scattered across the map. Developer Epic Games have detailed the update in pretty good detail ranging from the new weapon additions, the arrival of the Holochests, and much more. Down below is a detailed view of everything coming to Fortnite update v22.10.

Check out the full set of patch notes and new additions coming to Fortnite down below:

SCOPE OUT PREY WITH THE COBRA DMR





It’s not easy to flee the long range of a Cobra DMR. With its fast fire rate, opponents can be swiftly defeated if you have a steady hand. Find Cobra DMRs from the ground, Chests, Supply Drops, fishing, Loot Sharks, and Reality Sapling Fruit!



(With the arrival of the Cobra DMR, the normal DMR has been vaulted.)



UNLOCK NEW OPPORTUNITIES





So far in Chapter 3 Season 4, you’ve been using Keys to open Low-Security Vaults and High-Security Vaults. Now, Holo-Chests join the receptacle selection! Use one Key to open a Holo-Chest holding an item you desire: Holo-Chests display a holographic preview of what’s inside so you’ll know whether it has what you need before opening it.



Have something Exotic on your mind? If you’re too far away from a selling Character, use two Keys to open an Exotic Holo-Chest! Exotic Holo-Chests contain an Exotic item, and as you’d expect, display a holographic preview of that item.



GRAPPLING WITH THE PAST – THE GRAPPLE GLOVE RETURNS!





Who says you can’t keep vibin’ in paradise? The Grapple Glove from Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin’ is unvaulted! How does the Grapple Glove work?

To begin swinging, shoot its grappling hook at a hard surface like a cliff, prop, or building. Each successive swing gets faster until the third swing and beyond, when you’ll be at max speed.

If you miss a shot and land on the ground, you’ll have a brief window of time to shoot the grappling hook and come back swinging. You’ll have an even longer window if you slide out of a swing, so don’t be afraid to combo some slides into your swinging action!

Don’t worry if your window of time runs out: after a brief cooldown, the Grapple Glove will ready itself back up. When the Grapple Glove’s ready again, get back in the air… or get something out of reach — its grappling hook can also be used to pull items towards you! Keep shooting the grappling hook until your Grapple Glove’s out of charges.



Unlike in Chapter 3 Season 3, Grapple Gloves aren’t stored in Grapple Glove Toolboxes. This time, they can be found from the ground, Chests, Supply Drops, and Legendary and Mythic Reality Sapling Fruit. Grapple Gloves will be available until the v22.20 update.



MORE FOR NOTHING





Bytes’ The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe is on Page 2 of the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. Starting in v22.10, everyone who’s unlocked this Pickaxe (or will unlock this Pickaxe) will receive Bytes Quests! Equip Bytes and complete these Quests to unlock up to seven alt Styles for The Nothing’s Gift, including The Dread Claw, Sharpened Sunburst, Razer Thorn, and more. What can’t Chrome be molded into?



CHAPTER 3 SEASON 4 SUPER LEVEL STYLES





Become chromatic. In the Bonus Rewards section of the Battle Pass tab, bonus Styles for this Season’s Battle Pass Outfits have been available for players who progress past Level 100. Starting October 6 at 9 AM ET, this Season’s Super Level Styles will become available!



What are the Super Level Styles this Season? Progress past Level 140 in Chapter 3 Season 4 and start unlocking the Celestial, Spectral, and Aurelian Styles for Bytes, Lennox Rose, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, and Spider-Gwen.



DETAILED SQUAD COMMS WHEEL… IN DETAIL





An enemy was here! Look, loot over there! Starting with v22.00, you may have noticed a more robust Squad Comms Wheel. Hold your Ping button to pull up the Squad Comms Wheel and place pings with more detail for your squad — or send orders to your hired Characters.



While your squadmates may ignore the added details to “Watch this spot” or “Defend here” when they’re halfway across the map, Characters you’ve hired on the Island will follow your every command. Place markers for them to move up to a point, follow you, or even go revive a downed teammate!

Boogie Bombs have been vaulted in both non-competitive and competitive playlists.

Most one-handed Pickaxes, such as the Gum Brawler and Tribute’s Flail, would previously equip by flying into the player’s hand. We’ve adjusted this to be a new equip animation in v22.10.

In case you missed it, we recently released a balance hotfix affecting EvoChrome Shotguns and EvoChrome Burst Rifles: Their floor loot availability is now increased. Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary versions can now be found in Chrome and regular Chests. The damage needed to upgrade an EvoChrome weapon at each rarity tier is now greatly reduced.





COMPETITIVE NOTES

The Grapple Glove is not included in competitive playlists.

In case you missed it, the Ranger Shotgun has recently been added to competitive playlists.



MAJOR BUG FIXES

Players on controller are now able to consistently navigate the inventory with the left thumbstick.

Fixed an issue that caused the map to default to the Map tab even when previously closed on the Quests tab.

Lennox Rose’s hair no longer obstructs the reticle while crouching.

Players should no longer get stuck when phasing through Chrome-ified structures at Herald’s Sanctum.

Chrome-ified building pieces now lose their “on fire” visual effects when the fire has ended.

Fixed an issue that caused visual/screen effects from a Chrome Vortex to persist in specific circumstances.

The “Reset to last saved position” button in the HUD Layout Tool on mobile is again returning all buttons to the last saved position.

Fixed an issue involving hair clipping through headwear on several Outfits.

Blackheart’s Character indicator is again appearing on the minimap.

The Storm notification no longer appears towards the middle of the screen.

In related news, Fortnite just announced that the Octane Spawner from Rocket League would now be available in the Creative Mode.

The Octane Spawner is a car from Rocket League that will let players drive around the map in the Creative Mode of Fortnite. It comes with several features it has in Rocket League, such as the ability to drive on walls and accelerate to supersonic speeds.

Fortnite is now available across all platforms for free. Are you excited about the newest update? Let us know in the comments below!

