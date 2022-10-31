Stargirl Has Been Canceled By The CW

A man with a great voice and a fantastic mustache once said, “Another one bites the dust!” Sadly that entity that bit the dust will be hard for fans of the Arrowverse to swallow because that series is none other than Stargirl. Earlier this year, the Arrowverse started to feel the pressure of extinction when multiple shows in its universe were canceled suddenly and without proper endings. Then, when the fall season came, there was only going to be one show holding down the DC fort. After that, it was announced that the CW was sold and that they would be making “massive changes.” Thus, many wondered if the last DC holdouts would survive.

The answer for Stargirl is “no.” Because the third season of the show, which is airing right now, will be its last. The show had a unique life, and it should be considered lucky that it made it past three full seasons. First, it was for the now-defunct DC Universe app when it was announced. Then, before its first season aired, it was revealed to be coming to the CW during the summer after many of the main shows had already aired. Season 2 had the same pattern, filling in the gaps between the main shows while also having the spotlight on itself. Finally, the third season was an attempt to see how it would do in the more standard fall season, but apparently, more was needed to warrant a continuation.

The good news is that one of the men behind the show, Geoff Johns, who created the character of Courtney Whitmore for DC Comics, revealed that season 3 would have a definitive ending as they could see the writing on the wall:

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure.”

If you recall, seasons one and two had cliffhangers to welcome in the next season, even revealing the “Frenemies” tag for season 3. But this time around, they’ll get the closure they need, which is more than can be said for certain other DC/CW cancelations. The Legends of Tomorrow series ended with the crew being arrested and their fates being undetermined.

As of now, the Arrowverse has just two shows left in it, and only one of them is actually from the Arrowverse. The Flash Season 9 will be the final season of the series, and then Superman & Lois will be getting their third season next year. Although, based on what’s going on, that show might not get a fourth season either.

Oh, and we don’t count the upcoming Gotham Knights for reasons that should be obvious.

Source: Deadline