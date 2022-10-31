Evil West Gets New Gameplay Overview Trailer Ahead of Release

Flying Wild Hog has been working hard on Evil West. Fans were disappointed when the vampire-hunting action-adventure title saw a brief delay from September to November 2022, but a recently-released gameplay trailer saw all irritation and frustration vanish down the barrel of a gun. Looking shiny and polished, the game will be hitting shelves in a few short weeks, and ahead of that long-anticipated day, a brand new gameplay overview trailer is showing what players can expect in this unique take on the American Wild West.

Check out the new trailer below.

Players will be able to explore a vast open world alone or with a friend. Despite looking extremely action-heavy, the title promises a robust narrative and an impressive crafting system, promising something for every kind of gamer to enjoy. Each weapon has a unique skill tree and can be infused with elements or altered in other ways to do the maximum amount of damage to your foes. The game’s combo system was heavily inspired by the Devil May Cry series, while the melee combat was inspired by God of War.

Earlier this month, Focus announced that Evil West had gone gold, meaning that the game’s development period had ended and discs are being manufactured.

In the game, players will step into the shoes of Jesse Rentier, a vampire hunter equipped with powerful firearms and melee weapons including a flashy elecro-gauntlet. As evil forces begin to invade the American frontier, Rentier, one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting group, must rise up to end the menace once and for all to save the United States. Players will need to seek out new Institute members as they try to get to the bottom of this deadly vampiric conspiracy.

The ultra-rare Signature Edition of Evil West is now available for pre-order. Limited to only 50 copies worldwide, this edition includes a numbered wood print, a certificate signed by the artist Gabz, the Wild Wild East Skin Pack DLC, and an exclusive console cover.

Polish developer Flying Wild Hog has been impressing audiences over the past few years. Formed in 2009, the company had been best known for the 2013 reboot of Shadow Warrior, along with Shadow Warrior 2 in 2016. Currently, the video game developer is working on Shadow Warrior 3 with Devolver Digital and an unannounced game with British game developer Jagex. Earlier this year, the company released Trek to Yomi, which was heavily praised for its aesthetic and visuals.

Despite the hype, Evil West is currently scheduled to release during an extremely busy season and may be overshadowed by a number of high-profile games. November will see the release of God of War Ragnarok, Sonic Frontiers, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Evil West will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 22.

