Evil West Gets Electrifying Second Gameplay Trailer

It wasn’t that long ago that we found out that Evil West would be delayed until November. While this was disappointing, developer Flying Wild Hog’s need for a bit more spit and polish on the game was totally understandable. To whet our appetites in the meantime, they’ve shared a brand new extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming Wild West-meets-vampires action title.

The second gameplay trailer showcases even more of the exciting and highly engaging combat we saw back in June when Focus Entertainment gave fans a first look at how Evil West will play. In the latest clip, viewers are treated to yet more electrifying vampire-slaying action as protagonist Jesse Rentier takes on the dark fantasy world of an alternate American Wild West.

The action centres upon an early level in the game’s story and includes both raw gameplay footage as well as some cutscene cinematics. An additional boss fight has been thrown in for good measure, so fans can get to grips with how Jesse’s electro-gauntlet and firearms work in action. Seeing is believing, so you can check out the 13-minute-long extended gameplay trailer for yourself right here.

It’s fair to say that Evil West looks like it could become one of the breakout hits of this year. The footage also gives fans a bit more insight into the central narrative running through the game, as well as more knowledge of its central characters. As Rentier, players will be stepping into the role of the rising star in his family’s monster-hunting business. The main headquarters of the family firm is shown off in the trailer and looks set to operate as some sort of home base for Jesse as he goes on his monster-slaying adventures.

In the main campaign, an alternative history of the American Wild West unfurls around the characters. As a result, players will soon find themselves besieged by vampires and other monsters as they journey through the game’s story. It certainly looks as though the combat in Evil West will provide plenty of major satisfaction for those who enjoy a bit of gore and a lot of lightning in their fights. The new trailer builds nicely on the first look we had at the game’s combat and weapons systems, and frankly only helps to further the excitement that’s growing around the release of Evil West.

Pre-orders for Evil West are available now, with a number of additional bonuses for those opting to grab a copy of the game early. These extra perks include the Wild Wild East Pack, containing a new outfit and five weapon skins for players to take on the dark and creepy inhabitants of Evil West in style with.

Evil West will launch on November 22. It’ll be will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

