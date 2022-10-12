Evil West Goes Gold Ahead of November Release

Evil West, the newest IP from Flying Wild Hog, has been fascinating gamers since it was first announced at The Game Awards 2020. Taking place in a terrifying reimagination of the American Wild West, vampire-hunting gunslinger Jesse Rentier is the charismatic main character in the dark fantasy action game. Gameplay footage has impressed fans, and unsurprisingly, the title has just gone gold ahead of its release next month.

Vampire Hunters, be ready on November 22nd. 🤠#EvilWest is officially ✨GOLD✨ pic.twitter.com/q76KRa6jjQ — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) October 11, 2022

The title going gold indicates that its principle development has been completed, and the game has been sent out for disc manufacturing.

A third-person shooter, Evil West will put players into the shoes of Jesse Rentier, a vampire hunter equipped with powerful firearms and melee weapons including an elecro-gauntlet. The game’s combat is dynamic, with enemies able to be stunned and staggered following melee attacks, allowing players to absolutely decimate the bad guys with powerful finishing moves. Players can also look forward to a co-op mode.

The full synopsis can be read below.

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

Originally scheduled to be released in September 2022, the game announced a delay in August, with the new release date listed as November 22. “We are working our very best to achieve our vision of Evil West, and to meet your expectations,” the delay announcement read. “Evil West releases on five platforms, including multiple generations of consoles. Giving our game more polish is crucial to provide our players with not only good but also lasting memories. That’s something we’ve always pursued.”

The game’s developer, Flying Wild Hog, is based in Warsaw, Poland. Founded in 2009, the company is best known for the 2013 reboot of Shadow Warrior, along with Shadow Warrior 2 in 2016.

Last month, a second gameplay trailer for Evil West was released, showcasing more fast-paced combat with a focus on Jesse’s electro-gauntlet and firearms. It also shows off some cinematics and a unique boss fight for good measure, so if you missed it, check it out below.

Evil West will release for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 22, 2022.

Source