PlayStation Essential Sale Hits PSN This Week, Full List of Discounted Games Detailed

The PlayStation Blog has announced that a new sale is heading toward the PSN. Titled the Essential Promotion, gamers will be introduced to a new batch of games at a discounted price. These games range from all sorts of genres from sports titles to action-adventure games. Players will save up to 30%, 50%, and even more.

PlayStation is very good at keeping the community engaged with its sales. It seems like every other week a new sale is forthcoming allowing users to jump into new titles at a discounted price. There are a ton of games to choose from in today’s time, so a sale here is always appreciated. If you’re in the market for a new game, or games, this essential sale is going to be perfect for you. As mentioned above, games such as Madden 23, Spider-Man: Definitive Edition, and the Crash Bandicoot franchise are on sale. That’s just scratching the surface as there is a boatload of games on the list.

Make sure to check out the full list of sales down below (PSN store to see the discounted pricing):

Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition

Aliens: Fireteam Elite PS4 & PS5

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection

Assassin’s Creed Mythology pack

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition PS4 & PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed® Origins

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle

Beat Souls PS4 & PS5

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread

Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™

Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Brawlhalla Collectors Pack

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Control: Ultimate Edition

Crash Bandicoot™ – Crashiversary Bundle

Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle

Crash Bandicoot™ Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled

Crash™ + Spyro™ Triple Play Bundle

Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro™ Game Bundle

Crisis Wing PS4 & PS5

Crossout – “Cleaner” Starter Bundle

Crossout – “Cleaner” Starter pack

Crossout – Biter

DEATHLOOP

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…

Demoniaca: Everlasting Night PS4 & PS5

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5

DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5

Discovery Tour: Viking Age

Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection

Dishonored 2

Dishonored® Definitive Edition

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle

Disjunction – Digital Deluxe Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Avatar Pack

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (Ultra Instinct)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars

DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Super Baby 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Ultimate Edition

Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover

EA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE BUNDLE

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 Deluxe Edition

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN Ultimate Edition

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS

Enlisted – Moscow/Normandy Starter Bundle

Enlisted – Tunisia/Berlin Starter Bundle

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption PS4 & PS5

F1® 22 PS5™

F1® 22 PS4™

F1® 22: Champions Content Bundle

F1® Manager 2022

Far Cry Insanity Bundle

Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition

Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition

Far Cry® 6 Season Pass

FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Fighter Pack 1

Focus Indies Bundle – Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die!…

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition

God of War III Remastered

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation®5)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4)

GreedFall – Gold Edition

GRID Legends Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4™)

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS5™)

GTA+: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS5™)

GUNDAM VERSUS

Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Digital Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS

Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Injustice 2 – 150,000 Source Crystals

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition

Iron Harvest – Complete Edition

Just Dance® 2022

Just Dance® 2022 PS5

Just Dance® 2022 Ultimate Edition

Just Dance® 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5

Kandagawa Jet Girls

Labyrinth Life Deluxe Edition

LEGO® Jurassic World™

LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass

LEGO® Star Wars™:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Madden NFL 23 PS4™

Madden NFL 23 PS5™

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Iron Man VR: Digital Deluxe Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition

Metaloid: Origin

Metro Saga Bundle

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION Code Fairy Deluxe Edition

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION Code Fairy Vol. 1

MONOPOLY DEAL

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition

Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack

Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition

MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 – Season Pass

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO

Nioh 2 Season Pass

Nioh Season Pass

No Straight Roads – Digital Deluxe Edition

NTBSS: Moonlight Scroll x100

NTBSS: Moonlight Scroll x20

NTBSS: Moonlight Scroll x50

OlliOlli World – Rad Edition (PS4/PS5)

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition

Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition

Outbreak Silver Collection

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2

PAC-MAN MUSEUM PLUS

PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTION

Persona® 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions

Prey

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition

Prey: Mooncrash

Project Starship X

Radical Rabbit Stew – Digital Deluxe Edition

Rainbow Skies

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode

Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition (PS5)

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition

Resident Evil Triple Pack

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

Riders Republic – Deluxe Edition

Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Rune Factory 4 Special

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Shadows of Kurgansk

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle

Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Ultimate Edition

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition

SnowRunner – Premium Edition

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe

SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition

Spyro™ + Crash Remastered Game Bundle

Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy

Steep X Games Gold Edition

STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town + Expansion Pass Set

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town Expansion Pass

Stray

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection PS4 & PS5

Teratopia

The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

The Crew 2 Special Edition

The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle – PS4 & PS5

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

The Shadow Warrior Collection

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Ultimate Sonic Bundle

The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Silver Bundle

This War of Mine: Complete Edition

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction PS4 & PS5

Train Sim World® 3: German Starter Pack PS4 & PS5

Train Sim World® 3: Spirit of Steam Starter Pack PS4 & PS5

Train Sim World® 3: UK Starter Pack PS4 & PS5

Train Sim World® 3: US Starter Pack PS4 & PS5

UNCHARTED™ The Nathan Drake Collection

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle

Void Gore

War Thunder – French Starter Pack

War Thunder – British Starter Pack

War Thunder – Chinese Starter Pack

War Thunder – German Beginner’s Pack

War Thunder – German Starter Bundle

War Thunder – Italian Starter Pack

War Thunder – Japanese Starter Pack

War Thunder – Swedish Starter Pack

War Thunder – US Starter Bundle

War Thunder – US Starter Pack

War Thunder – USSR Starter Bundle

War Thunder – USSR Starter Pack

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Watch Dogs®: Legion PS4 & PS5

Wife Quest PS4 & PS5

World of Warships: Legends – PS4 Nimble De Grasse

Worms Armageddon [PS1 Emulation]

Worms World Party [PS1 Emulation]

WWE 2K22 for PS4™

WWE 2K22 for PS5™

WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition

WWE 2K22 Season Pass for PS4™

WWE 2K22 Season Pass for PS5™

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

In related news, the PlayStation Blog has announced today its new batch of games coming to the PlayStation Plus catalog for the month of October 2022. This new batch of games ranges from all sorts of genres, bringing their unique gameplay mechanics to the table.

PlayStation Plus users will get the opportunity to play games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Inside, and one of the biggest games on the list GTA: Vice City. The full batch of games will be able to play starting October 18th. Learn more about the upcoming games coming to the PS Plus catalog in the full article right here!

The list of games is pretty neat. There are a ton of great games to choose from and if you’re in need of something new to play, this sale might be perfect for you. Are you planning to pick up anything new? Let us know in the comments below!

Source