PlayStation Essential Sale Hits PSN This Week, Full List of Discounted Games Detailed

The PlayStation Blog has announced that a new sale is heading toward the PSN. Titled the Essential Promotion, gamers will be introduced to a new batch of games at a discounted price. These games range from all sorts of genres from sports titles to action-adventure games. Players will save up to 30%, 50%, and even more.
PlayStation is very good at keeping the community engaged with its sales. It seems like every other week a new sale is forthcoming allowing users to jump into new titles at a discounted price. There are a ton of games to choose from in today’s time, so a sale here is always appreciated. If you’re in the market for a new game, or games, this essential sale is going to be perfect for you. As mentioned above, games such as Madden 23, Spider-Man: Definitive Edition, and the Crash Bandicoot franchise are on sale. That’s just scratching the surface as there is a boatload of games on the list.
Make sure to check out the full list of sales down below (PSN store to see the discounted pricing):
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite PS4 & PS5
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Mythology pack
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
- Beat Souls PS4 & PS5
- Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Brawlhalla Collectors Pack
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot™ – Crashiversary Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot™ Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
- Crash™ + Spyro™ Triple Play Bundle
- Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro™ Game Bundle
- Crisis Wing PS4 & PS5
- Crossout – “Cleaner” Starter Bundle
- Crossout – “Cleaner” Starter pack
- Crossout – Biter
- DEATHLOOP
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…
- Demoniaca: Everlasting Night PS4 & PS5
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DIRT 5 PS4 & PS5
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ – Deluxe Bundle
- Disjunction – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Avatar Pack
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (Ultra Instinct)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Super Baby 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Ultimate Edition
- Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover
- EA STAR WARS™ TRIPLE BUNDLE
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 Deluxe Edition
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN Ultimate Edition
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
- Enlisted – Moscow/Normandy Starter Bundle
- Enlisted – Tunisia/Berlin Starter Bundle
- Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption PS4 & PS5
- F1® 22 PS5™
- F1® 22 PS4™
- F1® 22: Champions Content Bundle
- F1® Manager 2022
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle
- Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry® 6 Season Pass
- FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Fighter Pack 1
- Focus Indies Bundle – Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die!…
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
- God of War III Remastered
- Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation®5)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4)
- GreedFall – Gold Edition
- GRID Legends Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4™)
- GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS5™)
- GTA+: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS5™)
- GUNDAM VERSUS
- Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Digital Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Immortals Fenyx Rising™ PS4 & PS5
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Injustice 2 – 150,000 Source Crystals
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
- Iron Harvest – Complete Edition
- Just Dance® 2022
- Just Dance® 2022 PS5
- Just Dance® 2022 Ultimate Edition
- Just Dance® 2022 Ultimate Edition PS5
- Kandagawa Jet Girls
- Labyrinth Life Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
- LEGO® Star Wars™:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 23 PS4™
- Madden NFL 23 PS5™
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
- Metaloid: Origin
- Metro Saga Bundle
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION Code Fairy Deluxe Edition
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION Code Fairy Vol. 1
- MONOPOLY DEAL
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
- Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 – Season Pass
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
- Nioh 2 Season Pass
- Nioh Season Pass
- No Straight Roads – Digital Deluxe Edition
- NTBSS: Moonlight Scroll x100
- NTBSS: Moonlight Scroll x20
- NTBSS: Moonlight Scroll x50
- OlliOlli World – Rad Edition (PS4/PS5)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition
- Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition
- Outbreak Silver Collection
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
- Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM PLUS
- PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTION
- Persona® 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
- Prey
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Prey: Mooncrash
- Project Starship X
- Radical Rabbit Stew – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Rainbow Skies
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- Riders Republic – Deluxe Edition
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Shadows of Kurgansk
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
- Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Ultimate Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition
- Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
- SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition
- Spyro™ + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
- Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
- Steep X Games Gold Edition
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town + Expansion Pass Set
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town Expansion Pass
- Stray
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection PS4 & PS5
- Teratopia
- The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
- The Crew 2 Special Edition
- The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle – PS4 & PS5
- The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- The Shadow Warrior Collection
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle
- The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Silver Bundle
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction PS4 & PS5
- Train Sim World® 3: German Starter Pack PS4 & PS5
- Train Sim World® 3: Spirit of Steam Starter Pack PS4 & PS5
- Train Sim World® 3: UK Starter Pack PS4 & PS5
- Train Sim World® 3: US Starter Pack PS4 & PS5
- UNCHARTED™ The Nathan Drake Collection
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- Void Gore
- War Thunder – French Starter Pack
- War Thunder – British Starter Pack
- War Thunder – Chinese Starter Pack
- War Thunder – German Beginner’s Pack
- War Thunder – German Starter Bundle
- War Thunder – Italian Starter Pack
- War Thunder – Japanese Starter Pack
- War Thunder – Swedish Starter Pack
- War Thunder – US Starter Bundle
- War Thunder – US Starter Pack
- War Thunder – USSR Starter Bundle
- War Thunder – USSR Starter Pack
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs®: Legion PS4 & PS5
- Wife Quest PS4 & PS5
- World of Warships: Legends – PS4 Nimble De Grasse
- Worms Armageddon [PS1 Emulation]
- Worms World Party [PS1 Emulation]
- WWE 2K22 for PS4™
- WWE 2K22 for PS5™
- WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition
- WWE 2K22 Season Pass for PS4™
- WWE 2K22 Season Pass for PS5™
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
In related news, the PlayStation Blog has announced today its new batch of games coming to the PlayStation Plus catalog for the month of October 2022. This new batch of games ranges from all sorts of genres, bringing their unique gameplay mechanics to the table.
PlayStation Plus users will get the opportunity to play games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Inside, and one of the biggest games on the list GTA: Vice City. The full batch of games will be able to play starting October 18th. Learn more about the upcoming games coming to the PS Plus catalog in the full article right here!
The list of games is pretty neat. There are a ton of great games to choose from and if you’re in need of something new to play, this sale might be perfect for you. Are you planning to pick up anything new? Let us know in the comments below!