Could A Hotel Sue Modern Warfare 2?

Controversies in video games are nothing new. Whether it be about the violence portrayed in them, the adult elements that have been put in specific titles, etc., they can be aplenty. The Call of Duty franchise is no stranger to controversy, as it’s had multiple issues over the years that many have called out. However, with the recently released Modern Warfare 2, things have taken a turn that you might not expect. You see, within the game is a hotel that happens to be in Amsterdam. By that, we mean the actual Amsterdam. When they found out they were in the game, they weren’t happy.

The hotel in question is called the Conservatorium. In the video game, it’s called the Breenbergh. You might think that because of the name difference, there are many differences between the hotels, but you’d be wrong. The name is the only difference, and that ticked the hotel right off:

“We noticed that the Conservatorium hotel became the location of the new Call of Duty without our desire. In general terms, we do not support games that encourage violence. This game in no way reflects our core values ​​and we regret our obvious and unwelcome involvement in it,” says hotel manager Roy Thomassen.

The hotel isn’t just in the campaign. You also can play within it during the multiplayer modes. Plus, it’s been confirmed that the 3D model of the hotel had similar stylings on the interior as it did on the exterior. That is a crucial element to point out. Why? Because in Europe, architecture is protected under copyright law. Amsterdam is in the Netherlands, which is in Europe. That means, if they want to, they could sue Infinity Ward for using their building without their consent.

But will they? Nothing has been done at this time, but the hotel is also saying it’s weighing its options. So that could mean action will come soon or not at all. Only time will tell.

To some, this might seem like an “overreaction.” After all, it’s “just a video game,” right? But think of this from their perspective. They’re a hotel that wants to welcome customers and ensure them that it’s a safe and calm place to be. So having it depicted in a video game, even under another name, might hurt them in their eyes. Plus, as the hotel manager said, it’s about the violence being shown in their hotel.

Not to mention, we know that Modern Warfare 2 is selling many millions of units, so when people find out about the hotel, they might want to visit it for tourism reasons, which might interfere with the hotel’s function. They are within their rights to sue for their likeness being used, and that’s what matters here.

Source: Aroged