Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Disables Attachment Tuning Due To Crashes

One of the things that makes Call of Duty’s multiplayer so enticing is the ability to personalize your weapon to your own liking. With the gunsmith system, you are able to add attachments to your base weapon, which makes it lean closer toward your playstyle for example: forgoing mobility for stability. In the most recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 the gunsmith feature has made a comeback, but now with a new addition to weapon customization.

You can now fine-tune each attachment allowing you to further personalize your weapon. It’s an extra layer of editing that has been applied to the already existing gunsmith system. Essentially, with attachment tuning, players have access to a slider that allows the user to edit two stats for the weapon.

For example, one could edit the speed at which it takes to bring up the sights, thereby decreasing the time it takes to aim down sights after sprinting.

Unfortunately, fine-tuning hasn’t been working as it was intended to, rather causing more problems than making the game fun. So the company has decided to disable the feature entirely until it is able to figure out what is causing the issue.

“We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with five attachments tuned,”

“If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and re-equip it to use your loadout.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released on the 28th of October and hasn’t been without issues. Audio continuity problems with the PS4 and crashes with partying up have caused frustration from the new player base. Fortunately, Infinity Ward has been quick on the ball to address these problems with updates.

What’s more Xbox and PC players were shocked to find out that they weren’t able to disable crossplay – only PlayStation have been allowed to. It isn’t clear for now if this was a simple mistake on Infinity Ward’s part, or a deliberate decision that they may not have realized would be hugely unpopular. There is a workaround, however, Xbox players have to go to their Xbox system settings to disable crossplay on a console level, while PC owners have no way to remove it.

There’s no indication on Infinity Ward’s part if this will be solved in the future, until then we will have to wait and see.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

