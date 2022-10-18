Fall Guys Gets Update And Wormhole Event

Fall Guys has received their weekly update from Mediatonic. This is update 1.14 which has given us patches on all platforms as well as a Wormhole Wanderers Event. See below all the updates and patch notes below for October 18.

Here’s the official announcement:

Small update tomorrow! The upcoming Wormhole Wanderers Event will NOT result in a reduction in the total number of Rounds in Solos, Squads, or Duos.

We’re removing and replacing some Rounds due to issues found during testing. Here’s a list of Rounds we’re adding into Solos, Squads, and Duos:

Slime Climb, Lily Leapers, Volleyfall, and Pegwin Pool Party. Pegwin Pursuit will also be added to Squads and Duos only.

Here is what we’re removing from Solos, Squads and Duos:

Low-Gravity Ski Fall Variation, Starchart, Tip Toe, Tundra Run, and Big Fans. Team Tail Tag will also be removed from Squads and Duos only.

Custom Lobbies Shows which include the above Rounds will also be disabled.

We’ve also fixed the Pixel Painters exploit – players will no longer be able to climb over the pillars in order to sabotage other teams. Players on Switch will no longer see all doors open on Lost Temple & will be able to see celebrations on the Squads victory screen

Also, here is something for Nintendo Switch users to take note of…

Today we re-enabled Video Capture on Nintendo Switch, but we're seeing some performance issues. We will need to turn it off again soon, but we've already started work on making improvements for a release in the near-future and it'll be back!!! — Fall Guys… SPAAACE! 🛰️ (@FallGuysGame) October 18, 2022

About The Wormhole Wanderers Event

The Wormhole Wanderers is something that Fall Guys developers have been working on…which was actually some “accident-turned-research opportunity” so rumors say. So now, there are some mysterious and odd wormholes around Blunderdome and it’s up to you, the players, to have the willingness to explore the wormholes! You can join and play the Wormhole Wanderers event starting on October 20, 2022. This event will be limited-time so be sure to check it out.

Nightmare Before Christmas Is On Fall Guys

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas skins are back in the Fall Guys store for a short limited time after these skins were available around Christmas time last year. You can get Jack Skellington, Sally, The Mayor of Halloween Town, and even the Santa Jack costume. We haven’t seen these outfits since last year and it is so great to have them back and even available on the Nintendo Switch since that version of the game wasn’t out last time we had these skins. So be sure to hop in the store and get the skins now! They will be available from October 15 to October 19.

There are many exciting things to do in the game already and the updates just keep coming as Fall Guys get weekly updates. Be sure to check out the skins and get ready for the Wormhole event as it is just right around the corner. Fall Guys can be downloaded for free and paid on PC from Stream or PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox from their gaming stores.

Source.