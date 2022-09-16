Fall Guys Season 2 Satellite Scramble Blasts Off Today

It’s a whole new season for Fall Guys players. The game’s Season 2, otherwise known as Satellite Scramble, gets underway today and brings some out-of-this-world new content with it. With an intergalactic theme and a number of space-based rounds incoming, it seems as though Fall Guys players are in for a real treat.

The massively popular knockout royale game will be heading off into space with a range of new levels, designed to take players to brand new worlds. Alongside space-themed variations on the game’s existing rounds, Satellite Scramble will be introducing eight brand new rounds at launch. These include Hex-a-Terrestrial, which tasks players with the careful navigation of floating platforms in orbit. Also joining the round roster will be Starchart, which will challenge players to find their way across the cosmos using an invisible pathway. That’s right, an invisible pathway. In addition, Hyperdrive Heroes will put players balancing skills to the test as they must stay on their space hoverboards as long as possible, whereas those hopping across the Cosmic Highway round will definitely have their work cut out if they want to hop all the way to the finish line.

Fall Guys season 2 will also bring a new season pass into the game. This will have some pretty exciting rewards to unlock, with over 100 levels to play through. The new season pass includes a number of original space-based costumes for your Fall Guys bean, as well as some special crossover content costumes. These will be for Spock, the Xenomorph from the Alien franchise, and Hatsune Miku, amongst others. The 100 bonus levels will also award lots more Crown Shards than the previous season’s pass, which will be good news for those looking to boost their Crown Shard balances.

Players will also be able to unlock a variety of space-themed emotes and celebrations as part of the new season pass, which will launch alongside a brand new free rewards track for those who don’t want to purchase the paid pass. This will award players with a cosmic backpack and a special color scheme.

Fall Guys is also being fully localized into two new languages — Polish and Latin American Spanish, so even more players will be able to join in with the colorful free-to-play action that’s been so successful since its relaunch earlier this year. A number of additional fixes and improvements will also be rolled out as part of the Satellite Scramble update. These include increased Fame rewards earned in each round and a number of visual bug fixes for players on Nintendo Switch.

Fall Guys is available now free-to-play on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Those who had the game via Steam previously can also still play, but it can no longer be purchased there.

