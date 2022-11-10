Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Reaches the 10 Million Milestone

The milestone was reached after the game went free last weekend.

It’s such a wonderful achievement when a game reaches an important milestone, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has done just that. The game went free on Steam last weekend to celebrate seven years of the Vermintide franchise, which in itself was a brilliant offer seeing as the game is a very good one – the game is as exciting as ever, and a brilliant medieval game too. And the good news is that after the successful weekend, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has reached 10 million players.

Fatshark clearly knows what it’s doing as well, offering the game away on the world’s biggest PC gaming platform is a plan of sheer genius, and it’s paid off. If this is the first time hearing about this Steam offer, then you’re too late, unfortunately. Are all your friends playing the game right now? Do you feel like you’ve missed a golden opportunity? Well, do not fret because Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is still 80 percent off on Steam, which is still a fantastic offer.

We're floored by the incredible response to the 7 Years of Tide celebration – welcome all new players!



Newcomers: Click below to watch a great community-made tutorial to learn the ropes – and enjoy the free Trail of Treachery DLC, we released today!



📺 https://t.co/nzKY1PQ5gj pic.twitter.com/sII6e7EJKV — Warhammer Vermintide (@VermintideGame) November 8, 2022 A tweet that announced the good news.

This really is an impressive figure, but is Fatshark exaggerating the number? Warhammer: Vermintide2 did see a massive jump in new players, that’s for sure, but SteamDB and Steam Player Tracker are claiming that the current number of Vermintide 2 owners is in the region of 11 million. It was reported back in 2020 that the sales of the game had reached 5 million across all platforms, which means that unless there were a lot more numbers on the consoles than first thought, then this figure of 10 million is not just due to the Steam giveaway. There might have been a sale on the consoles as well though, which would justify that number a little bit more.

What the figure does show us is that Warhammer: Vermintide 2 still has an awful lot of pulling power, and so it should because this cooperative survival game is an absolute blast, and a hugely underrated game not only in the Warhammer series but in the whole of the video game world as well.

There will be some people out there that don’t know much about this game, and that’s okay because we’re here for you. The game follows on from its predecessor with its core gameplay but explores a new story instead that takes place immediately after the first. The Skaven are trying to unlock a powerful portal to Chaos and it’s up to you and a group of your friends to halt this deadly plan. The game involves 13 missions, but there is also a whole bunch of DLC to play, which offers such well-rounded variety to your experience.

