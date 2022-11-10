Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Arrives on Xbox This Month

The game is arriving on Xbox a year after it was first released.

This is something that was always sounding like it would happen, but that hasn’t stopped people from eagerly waiting for the exact time and date. It’s been nearly a year since Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was originally released for PlayStation, a game that began as an exclusive to that console, but the rumors began to circulate about this news and we can now confirm that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach will be heading to Xbox consoles on November 22, 2022.

This survival horror game has turned into quite the hit with fans in its short life so far, with the game receiving rave reviews on Steam, with it attaining “Very Positive” ratings based on 40,000 reviews, as well as superb reviews on Metacritic and several other video game rating websites. Its success has resulted in it becoming one of the best horror games in recent times, and there are a fair few games also gunning for that prize as well.

The game’s developer Steel Wool Studios commented on this news by saying, “Now, for the really exciting news that many of you have been asking for! We’re incredibly pleased to announce that Security Breach is coming to the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on November 22.” The studio added, “A key area we focused on strengthening is our ability to deliver a game on multiple platforms, so we cannot thank you enough for your patience while we took our time on this version of the game.” It’s good to see the game will be reaching Xbox, it just opens it up to so many more people, and the game deserves that.

The game itself is the ninth installment in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series and the thirteenth game overall, and it takes place straight after the events in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted. Players take control of a young boy by the name of Gregory who has found himself trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex, with the goal of surviving a wide array of threats including reimaged FNAF characters.

This news comes just in time as well because we already know that there is an upcoming DLC expansion pack heading to the game in 2023. The DLC is called Security Breach: Ruin and it will be released for free. The exact date is unknown as of yet, but Xbox players will surely be happy they have the chance to experience this DLC as well, instead of PlayStation gamers getting all the fun again.

