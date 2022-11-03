Top 12 New Upcoming Co-op Horror Games of 2023

Horror games have been around the industry for ages but in recent years have seemed to almost surge in popularity and wide ranging appeal. A large part of this comes from the increase in co-op horror titles. Being able to experience the feel of horror games alongside your friends has really drawn in large groups of people that wouldn’t normally play the genre, and has even seen some games become large streaming successes across different platforms. That’s why we’re looking at the top upcoming co-op horror games of 2023!

#12 Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Release date: 2023

Developer: Teravision Games

Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is shaking up the asymmetrical horror genre. You can either play as the Killer Klowns and plan your invasion of earth, harvesting humans as needed along the way or you can play as a survivor and fight against the extraterrestrial clowns that are devouring the planet. There are different classes and abilities for both the humans and the clowns that can radically change the way you play. This game isn’t just PvP however, it utilizes a unique blend of PvPvE to keep the action and hide n seek style gameplay flowing.

#11 Ripout

Release date: 2023

Developer: Pet Project Games

Publisher: 3D Realms

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Sci-Fi horror is a big gamble. You either risk alienating players, being too generic, or if you’re lucky, making something truly unique. Ripout fortunately seems to be the latter option. A co-op survival horror game where you have to work your way through procedurally generated spaceships full of loot while battling against horrific mutated monsters that can reconfigure their bodies with the technology they happen upon. Your goal isn’t just to find shiny weapons; however, with humanity on the brink of extinction you’re searching for Sanctuary, the last shred of civilization for humans in all of space.

#10 HumanitZ

Developer: Yodubzz Studios

Publisher: Freedom Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

HumanitZ looks like a rather enjoyable top-down co-op zombie survival game. The world has essentially ended due to the zombie infestation around the entire world but that isn’t going to stop you from trying to survive. Build communities around the map by yourself or with friends as you attempt to rebuild a sliver of civilization.You can play it safe by sticking to the country. There’s less zombies, more land for farming and zombies, but other resources are a bit scarce. Or you can gamble on the cities. There will of course be more zombies and various other dangers, but the amount of resources and equipment might just make the risk worth it all.

#9 Instinction

Developer: Hashbane Limited

Publisher: Hashbane Limited

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA

Instinction is so interesting because of how different it is than most games in the genre. It takes place in a prehistoric setting. Dinosaurs, saber tooth tigers, and all sorts of frigething animals still roam the world. This is however a narrative based experience. When you aren’t fighting for your survival, you will be advancing through the story by completing various quests and solving the different environmental puzzles separating you from the artifacts you’ve been sent to recover. You can also choose how you want to play, seamlessly switch between first and third person, change your weapons, skins, and equipment as needed to suit your objectives.

#8 Sker Ritual

Release date: Full Release TBA

Developer: Wales Interactive

Publisher: Wales Interactive

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Maid of Sker was a solid survival horror experience that was released a few years back now. Sker Ritual is set in the same universe but has the option for a co-op mode as well as single player. Rather than being a slow burn type of horror co-op adventure, Sker Ritual is a fast paced FPS survival game where you have to battle your way through hordes of the Quiet Ones. In many ways this title borrows from games like Left 4 Dead where the game has a linear path but is perfect for playing through multiple times. Try different weapons, cosmetics, and Miracle powers to help you fight back against the Quiet Ones and their Elites.

#7 Eresys

Developer: Ares Dragonis

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Publishers: Dragonis Games, Ares Dragonis

Lovecraft is one of the grandfather’s of horror as we know it today and Eresys is built right on the foundation of his ideas. Your group has set off to try and stop a rogue cultist of your order who stole a powerful book after being expelled. In your attempt to stop him you’ll be hunted by Lovecraftan monsters using a unique Smart AI system. This means they will learn from your behaviors over time, keeping you on your toes as you continuously adapt against them. Every item on the island has been affected by the sinister magic, so each decision you make can have dire consequences for you and your party. Picking up the wrong item can trigger an unexpected event, quickly turning the wheel on your fate. If you want to survive you’ll have to think carefully, stay prepared, never remain in one area for too long, and work together.

#6 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Outlast has made a good name for itself in many horror circles and it looks like The Outlast Trials is set to expand on that reputation. You have to survive a series of cruel experiments either by yourself or with a party of up to four people. You’ll experience brainwashing, mind control, and other forms of demented manipulation. If you want to play a game that is unsettling and will have you questioning yourself and your morals then The Outlast Trials is the perfect game for you.

#5 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Developer: Gun Interactive

Publisher: Gun Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, X/S, PS5

Release: TBA

Horror games where one person plays as a “killer” and the rest play as “survivors” has steadily grown in popularity, with many horror movie IPs coming out with their own take on the genre. Joining those ranks is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. You can either play as a member of the Slaughter family or one of their victims. As a victim your goal is to survive and escape the family as intact as you can, whereas when you take on the role of the Slaughter family your only objective is to catch your victims by any means necessary.

#4 Sons of the Forest

Release date: February 2023

Developer: Endnight Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Endnight Games, Newnight

In Sons of the Forest you’ve been sent to an isolated island to search for a missing billionaire but quickly find yourself knee deep in a horrifying mystery. Team up with friends and try to survive the cannibalistic horrors that lurk within the forest. You can craft new weapons, build a base of operations, and hunt. With the changing seasons you’ll need to make sure you’re well prepared for the cold months where resources are scarce. With the co-op mode you have the option to explore and build with other people which adds to the intensity of the game during exploration. If you get separated from your companions, finding them again in order to offer them help might be more difficult than you imagine.

#3 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

State of Decay is one of the biggest horror co-op games on the market and there’s a lot of pressure on State of Decay 3 to perform well. We haven’t seen too much of it so far but from what we have been able to watch, the game seems to be a step in the right direction for the series. Multiple town maps to choose from, easy access to co-op features that allow you to seamlessly call for help, and a polished combat system that is more immersive than ever. State of Decay 3 looks set to launch in the best shape out of the series yet with the developers working to give it the time in the oven it needs.

#2 Phasmophobia

Release date: Full Release TBA

Publisher: Kinetic Games

Developer: Kinetic Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Phasmophobia is currently out on PC in Early Access and has managed to create a big name for itself ahead of its full launch next year. Instead of being a survival or action based co-op horror game, Phasmophobia is a psychological horror experience that uses the paranormal to make people’s skin crawl. In the game you and your crew will use a collection of ghost hunting equipment to gather as much evidence about the spirits that reside at the location to then sell to an actual ghost removal squad. You can enter the building yourself to look for clues or stay behind in your team’s van, using the different cameras around the buildings to help guide and protect your teammates who are inside. One of its coolest features is the usage of voice recognition software. The ghosts can hear your actual voice and can communicate back in response to you.

#1 Deathground

Developer: Jaw Drop Games

Publisher: Jaw Drop Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Deathground is as close to Dino Crisis as we’re likely to get in this day and age of the industry and that’s okay. A co-op survival horror game that essentially has you living through Jurassic Park. You can find different weapons, utilize the different operators’ various skills, and use the element of surprise to take down the many dinosaurs on the loose. While you can also go at Deathground on your own, the game is meant to be a squad based experience. The mapps, character trees, and more are designed to compliment one another for the best experience. Overall, Deathground certainty looks like a standout co-op horror title. Rather than using the more typical zombie or mutated monsters approach it instead uses a smart AI system to create intelligent and dynamic dinosaurs.