15 Best PC Co-op Horror Video Games

Horror games are bountiful on the PC platform. You will have no problem finding a game to pick up and play today. However, things can get a bit more niche if you’re looking for cooperative horror video game titles. With that said, in this list, we’ll be covering some of our personal favorite cooperative horror video game titles we think are well worth playing today.

#15 Sons Of The Forest

Platform: PC

Release Date: February 23, 2023

Steam

If you’re stranded on an island full of mutants and monsters that want to devour you, it’d be nice to have some backup to take care of them, wouldn’t you agree?

Thankfully, Sons Of The Forest will let you play with friends as you explore the island looking for a billionaire and trying to get off it alive!

Your allies will be vital as you build shelter and craft various items to help you fight off the monsters lurking around every corner.

How will you work together to survive? Or will your friendship fail when the mutants attack? Jump in and find out!

#14 7 Days To Die

7 Days To Die has a strong following on the PC platform and while it’s still an early access title, there’s plenty of players jumping online to enjoy the game. Sure you may see quite a few changes to the game throughout the development, but as it stands right now, it’s one of the more popular PC horror cooperative titles recommended right now. If you haven’t heard about this game, the title puts players into an open-world where they must attempt to survive undead hordes. It’s all about scavenging for items, building up a base, fortifying your area, getting enough weapons ready to deal some damage, and attempt to survive the horde. That’s right, as the name suggests, players essentially have a week to get things ready as the seventh day brings out a horde which will progressively get worse each week.

It’s all about ensuring that your base and ready for a beating as the horde will come through and start wrecking your fort leaving you to battle against the dead in hopes to make it through the day. Meanwhile, the rest of the time is crafting, finding new supplies, and again making more adjustments or upgrades to your base. You can make quite a few traps as well like digging up a trench around your home and filling it with spikes to slow or take out enemies. The developers are continuing to add more content as well into this title although at this point we’re not sure just how much longer the developers are planning to keep this game as an early access title. This week alone we just saw the title hit Alpha 19.4 so it could be a good while before we see a final full build release.

#13 Aliens Fireteam Elite

Source: Cold Iron

Those who enjoy the Aliens franchise might find some interest in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. This game takes place after the events of the original Aliens trilogy, where humanity will still have to face the terrifying Xenomorph aliens. Here in this game, you’re working with a task force tasked with clearing out a refinery with a new infestation. It’s a thrilling, action-packed third-person shooter with different weapons and gadgets to keep your character from being slaughtered off. The gameplay is overall similar to Back 4 Blood, where you’re working with a group AI unless you opt to play with friends.

#12 GTFO

GTFO is a cooperative game that is best played with friends. The title throws players into a world where you are tasked with venturing well below the depths of the surface and grabbing some necessary Intel. Oh, also there are bloodthirsty demonic-looking creatures that are slumbering so try to not wake them up okay? It’s a challenging game that can be played with up to four players as you explore massive complexes, quietly sneak around, complete objectives and get out of there intact. Players will start up the game with some different load options and when you drop into the map, it’s all about teamwork.

This, not a title where you’re going to drop in and start unloading clips into the room full of these hostile creatures. Instead, it’s about taking things slow, carefully planning out strategies, and using weapons only when you have to. With that said, it’s not an easy game, it’s a fun title that players have expressed their enjoyment with, but those looking for a Left 4 Dead style gameplay won’t find it here. Of course, this is still an early access title so there could be quite a few changes made to the game before we see it fully launch.

#11 World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath is an updated version of the World War Z title. The game is similar to the likes of Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood. In the game, players are working with a group of survivors having to battle against flooded cities filled with the undead. With swarms that can climb up on each other to reach new heights, no place is safe from the infestation. Fortunately, you’re always working with a group, whether it’s AI or with friends. In particular, the Aftermath release comes with some additional features and locations. For instance, you have a first-person mode along with new locations to battle in, such as fighting off the infected in Rome’s Vatican City.

#10 Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia is one of those indie title hits that came out last year and is still being enjoyed today. Again, similar to the other points made in this list, it’s an early access title so you could find some features a bit rough around the edges and new content being added in while the developers prepare for a full launch into the market. With that said, this is a game all about ghost hunting. Step into the role of a professional paranormal investigator who is on the job to track down ghosts and gather information. Each mission will set players up with a slew of different goals to complete and the necessary tools to complete them.

From there it’s all about heading inside, using your gadgets and even your microphone to communicate with the spirits. There is four-player online support with this psychological game and the team behind this project really made quite an immersive and atmospheric title. This game also comes with different ghost types and there are bound to be more added in so not every ghost will behave the same and it could mean different traits or the need for certain tools to complete missions.

#9 Don’t Starve Together

Don’t Starve follows a scientist named Wilson that’s forced to survive in an unusual and hostile world. The game has several vital signs to manage such as keeping Wilson fed and mentally stable. Not to mention the hostile enemies that lurk within the world can prove to be deadly. Despite releasing back in 2013, the video game is still a popular survival game with horror elements throughout.

One of the more popular updates this title had was the game mode Don’t Starve Together. Here players can work together and attempt to survive the in-game world by helping each other deal with hostile monsters and keeping each others vitals up. It’s a pretty lighthearted horror game, but it’s still one that’s well worth looking into today.

#8 The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes

If you enjoyed The Dark Pictures Anthology or Until Dawn, then it’s worth picking up the latest installment, House of Ashes. The games are more of a cinematic choose your adventure type of game with a horror storyline. Here, you’re making a series of choices that will have potentially grave consequences. Outside of making choices, plenty of moments in the game is centered around QTEs. The storyline for House of Ashes is centered around a special forces team in Iraq going through intel on weapons of mass destruction. However, when things go south, the group ends up in a cave that unleashes a sinister evil. We’ll refrain from spoiling anything else about the narrative here. However, you can play multiplayer in this game, but it’s a bit different. Here the game will put players in control of different characters in which you’ll be given access to the controller as you make decisions that could spell for disaster to other players waiting on their character’s turn.

#7 Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is one of the more popular games that acted similar to another release that came out around the same time, Friday the 13th The Game. While the latter was strictly based around Jason and the Friday the 13th setting, Dead by Daylight didn’t restrict itself to any one particular IP. This is a game that pins a group of survivors against an opposing player that controls a monster, hostile enemy. Within the game, the survivors are forced to flee the map, but to do so they’ll need to reach different power generators scattered around, repair them and power them up. This would eventually allow different exits to open up and give the survivors a chance to escape. Meanwhile, the hostile player is going around and attempting to take out the survivors through the various powers and attributes that selected monster hostile has available.

Survivors can get knock down a few times with the ability of friends coming to their aid and rescuing them. Although, after so many hits the survivor will eventually be killed off leaving fewer players available to get the generators up and running. Fortunately, some useful traps can be used to keep the hostile enemy away such as knocking down some debris behind you when the enemy is chasing. To keep things a bit interesting, there are a ton of different crossovers available that bring more characters and maps into the game such as adaptations from Saw, Evil Dead, Scream, Stranger Things, and more recently, Konami’s iconic survival horror franchise, Silent Hill.

#6 Hunt Showdown

Those looking for a competitive style co-op title may want to look at Hunt: Showdown. This is an FPS game set in a supernatural world where monsters roam freely. Players are stepping into the role of a bounty hunter that can take on contracts of different monsters proving to be problematic. Of course, collecting bounties is easier with friends as you can go up to three players in squad-based gameplay. However, you’re not the only group of players dropping into this game as you compete to find the monster and collect the bounty.

While there are plenty of players to fight, it’s sometimes best to stay quiet, deal with minor monsters that lurk the map, and continue seeking the main bounty monster. Once you find the monster and defeat it, you’ll collect the bounty. Unfortunately, this will trigger every group in the game where the monster was slain on the map. Now players are rushing towards your area to steal the bounty for themselves. As a result, this game can be tense and require players to keep track of their surroundings not only for hostile AI monsters but lurking groups of players.

#5 The Forest

The Forest is an iconic indie horror game that’s gained a massive following. Players take the role of a protagonist that’s on a trip with their son but it’s during their flight that things go wrong. When the plane crashes, our protagonist finds that their son was kidnapped by a group of cannibals that inhabits this remote island. From there it’s a battle to survive by keeping your vitals up, scavenging for resources, crafting up structures, exploring the island, and taking out the hostile enemies. Of course, that’s not the easiest thing to do as the AI can be pretty unpredictable.

The cannibals can keep their distance, study your movements, charge you to see just what you’ll end up doing, and could end up attacking you when they have enough in their group. With that said, there’s the ability to group up with friends online and venture into the island together. While you can progress through the campaign, others have found just as much fun building up structures and attempting to survive the cannibals. It’s a simplistic game, but it has a strong following and we know that there’s a sequel actually in the works as well called Sons of The Forest.

#4 Dead Space 3

Dead Space, now that’s a franchise that had a big following over the years before the series was put to rest. It’s a game series that threw players into the depths of space with players having to deal with some hostile grotesque alien parasites. While the third installment continues the journey for Isaac Clarke in an attempt to put an end to this hostile Necromorph outbreak, it allowed players to go through this survival-horror game with a friend. Players can go through the entire campaign online with a co-op partner which is now a game you can purchase through Steam.

While the first two installments were a bit more horror-focused, this third installment is still quite a fun action-horror game. The problem I believe most players are going to have is the fact that we’re still waiting for this IP to make a return. Unfortunately, the IP remains dormant at the time of writing this, but you’ll still find plenty of players that will point towards this game if you’re looking for a fun co-op action-horror video game to go through.

#3 Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 is such an iconic video game title and franchise, to begin with. While Valve owns the rights to the IP, there hasn’t been any movement really for this franchise outside of an update that added some content into Left 4 Dead 2. Despite the franchise mainly being dormant officially, the video game title is still actively played and enjoyed today. There are all kinds of new mods and maps made for players to enjoy from skillful modders. Overall, this is a cooperative FPS zombie game where you’re completing different goals and fighting a variety of undead hordes as you attempt to escape the area.

With a variety of zombie-types and weapons to make use of, this game is incredibly entertaining and again as mentioned, it’s still recommended for players to try out today. With that said, there is a good chance we’ll see Left 4 Dead 2’s community make the jump over towards Back 4 Blood when that game launches. This is a spiritual successor title that looks to bring everything we know and love from the franchise and add even more content, bigger levels, and boss battles in the mix. It’s also being developed by the original creators behind the Left 4 Dead franchise so there’s plenty of hype building up for this game.

#2 Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. Developed under Turtle Rock Studios, Back 4 Blood provides the same gameplay style as Left 4 Dead. In this title, players take the role of a survivor with a group known as cleaners. Throughout the game, players are gunning down all kinds of hostile infected creatures. The goal of the game is to provide a more in-depth experience than Left 4 Dead. You’ll have more playable characters to pick from, each with its own unique attributes. Meanwhile, you’ll also have different hostile infected to deal with, including some giant troll-like characters that require plenty of firepower. Fortunately, you’re not working alone. As mentioned, the game has players working a group of cleaners which are played as AI when going solo. Otherwise, you’ll be able to connect with friends and go through the game together. It’s a thrilling experience full of action-packed gameplay as you gun down hostile zombie-like monsters.

#1 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

One of the more anticipated game releases for 2022 was Techland’s sequel to Dying Light. With Dying Light 2, we’re getting a narrative set a few years after the first game’s events. Here, players are taking the role of Aiden, seeking information about where his missing sister might be. Of course, this is set in another haven city as humanity strives to avoid the undead horde. A big part of the game is still very much parkour traversal. Aiden is skilled at quickly moving around the town and using melee combat, which is pretty crucial in quickly getting around the city from both thugs and the undead. Best of all, if you want to play with friends, Dying Light 2 Stay Human offers up to four-player cooperative support.

There is a slight catch here since you can’t actually start the game right off the bat with co-op. Instead, you’ll need to go through the first hour or so of the game. It’s essentially a section to catch you up on the narrative you’re embarking on and some of the mechanics. Afterward, you’ll be able to enable co-op support where you can join or invite friends to a game. Essentially, you’re able to go through the rest of the game with friends. Fortunately, the gear and XP progression you make during the game will carry over as well, so you’re still able to gain some progress for your character back into the single-player component. Likewise, because this game offers a focus on choices throughout the campaign, only the host will be able to make those choices.