PlayStation 5 Slim Gets 3D Model Comparison Images

Update:

Here are what some players had to say after checking out the 3D model size comparison images.

That’s actually a significant difference. Not enough to make me go out and upgrade my launch PS5 but significant none the less. I’ll consider upgrading when/if the pro gets announced. fastonmyfeet – Reddit Comment

Same I’ll probably do the same thing that I did with my ps4 where I brought it in and got a big discount on the pro. Hopefully I can do the same with my ps5. Glitchboi3000 – Reddit Comment

That’s the size it should have been on release. EskimoXBSX – Reddit Comment

Original Story…

Thanks to the latest model announcements, the PlayStation 5 is gearing up for a new resurgence. If you missed out on the reveal earlier this week, Sony unveiled the long-rumored PlayStation 5 Slim. These new console models will replace the current offerings once the stock is depleted. However, we have yet to see the consoles compared to the original PlayStation 5 units. Today, it looks like there are some 3D model comparisons being made online that could give us a bit more insight into just how much smaller the new units will be.

Thanks to VGC, we’re discovering the new PlayStation 5 Slim 3D model comparisons from Reddit. The images provided can give a look at the new models alongside the original versions. Again, the idea behind these units is to make them overall smaller, and Sony has boasted that these Slim variants will come in at over 30% less volume. Furthermore, we know that they will weigh less by 18% to 24%, depending on the model you select. That’s because we’re getting PlayStation 5 Slim models for the standard physical unit alongside the digital-only edition.

You can see a bit of a smaller footprint compared to the original PlayStation 5, a behemoth of a console machine. So, having a smaller device might make it easier to feature in your entertainment center. Unfortunately, you’re losing out on the ability to stand this console upward out of the box. Sony does not feature a stand that can provide a horizontal and vertical option. Instead, you’re only getting a horizontal built-in stand, which has already become a meme. If you want to display your PlayStation 5 vertically, you’ll need to purchase a Sony stand separately.

Furthermore, another big component here for the new PlayStation 5 Slim mode, particularly the Digital Edition, is that now you can purchase a physical disc drive. This will grant you the option to turn your Digital Edition into a standard edition. But again, this is another separate purchase which will set you back $79.99.

Meanwhile, the new PlayStation 5 Slim standard edition will come in at $499.99, while the Digital Edition will set you back $449.99. Currently, these new models are set to launch sometime in November. Likewise, as mentioned earlier, the new Slim editions will take their place once the current models sell out.