Modern Warfare 2 Just Got A Massive Update On Xbox

Players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have some exciting news as a new update just released for Xbox players. This update is available for download now, updating your game to 1.08. The update on PC and Playstation is only around 1 GB while players on Xbox One or Xbox Series X versions of the game have had to download 50 GB…which is confusing. It hasn’t been explained yet why these versions are so different in size but hopefully, one day, we can get clarity on this.

General Updates

We’ve addressed a number of crashes affecting players across all platforms including the bug that caused certain players partied-up in game to crash when matchmaking. Last night’s update should provide additional stability in terms of crashing. We will continue to monitor live issue reports and provide resolutions as soon as we are able.

We have made general game improvements including: Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression. Fixed framerate drop issues. Addressed known freezing issues. Overall performance improvements. Added fixes for stuttering and lag issues.



PC

A recent NVIDIA hotfix addressed some critical issues. Please make sure you are running the game on drivers 526.61.

The PC benchmark map has been updated with a more accurate reading of the FPS display.

Be sure to follow our friends at Beenox for additional updates for MW2 on PC.

Weapons

We are actively collecting weapon performance/usage data and will provide detailed updates on weapon-balancing with the launch of Season 01.

Last week we disabled the attachment tuning feature due to an issue affecting players with 4 or more tuned attachments equipped at once. We re-enabled attachment tuning in last night’s update so players should not encounter further issues equipping attachments on a weapon.

Multiplayer

Enemy or live ping will remain disabled in multiplayer until a fix is implemented with the launch of Season 01. This is due to a bug where ping remained on some players after death. KBM players are currently still able to danger ping.

The player icon on the minimap will no longer disappear after a player is revived in certain modes.

Maps/Playlists

We have added Breenbergh Hotel into Third Person Moshpit

There are no significant map changes, but we have patched various exploits and geometry bugs in the days since launch. We’ll continue to address small fixes through daily updates.

UI/UX

We continue to refine our UI and will have more details in the Season 01 launch notes.

In addition to changes that we have already made, we are also actively tracking live issues. Some of the known issues at present include:

We are aware of the following issues and fixes are in the works Riot shield provides invincibility against chopper gunner and VTOL DDOS Field upgrade availability bug A bug affecting helicopter height, which allows them to leave the map in some instances



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

