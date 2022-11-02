Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Exploit Gives Players XP In Seconds

Players have discovered an incredible exploit in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, that allows them to earn experience in the thousands, in a matter of seconds.

If you clicked on this wondering what’s the catch, you probably already guessed what’s going on. Activision may not even bother patching this, because you have to pull off something really hard in-game to make this exploit work. There won’t be that many players who will be able to pull this off. But then again, it may put the higher skill players at too high an experience gap from everyone else.

So what do you do? What you have to do is climb on top of an enemy tank with an open hatch on it. You then have to throw out a suppression mine, in such a way that you hit the back of the turret. If you pull this off, the mine’s activation will suppress the soldiers inside the tank multiple times until they die. In the process, of course, you will be earning an incredible amount of XP in the process.

As you can guess, this is probably something Infinity Ward deliberately programmed in, and they weren’t worrying too much about players doing it. It’s easily said then done, as simply getting yourself in the position where you can get on top of a covered enemy tank would be an accomplishment in itself. You’re liable to be taken down by individual enemy soldiers, or for that matter, other enemy tanks, before you can pull it off. As some players have opined, it might be better to just play the game normally. The difficulty and the odds of even just getting everything in place to pull this off are so low that you won’t even have that many chances to try.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has had a good weekend. Financial analyst Barrons has reported that the game has already made $ 600 millions in sales, making it the fastest selling game in the franchise in history.

Players have continued to to play aside from the litany of issues that the game has experienced, many of which were created by Activision themselves. For example, they sold fans a disc that didn’t have the 100 GB game data, so players with the disc still had to download the game on their chosen platform.

Activision is also facing potential litigation from a hotel, after they figured out that a game map actually used their hotel layout. Finally, Activision just took away family sharing for Steam users.

With all that in mind, it doesn’t seem likely that Activision will mandate a change to ‘fix’ this exploit, short of if it creates issues somewhere else. Tuning attachments did cause game crashes so they actually removed that.

Anyway, if that’s even a possibility, the odds that it will happen so frequently is so unlikely, that we may never even found out. Until then, you can certainly take your chances and try to pull this off yourself if you can.

