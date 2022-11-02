A Galaxy Next Door Anime Reveals Trailer, April 2023 Premiere

A new trailer and key visual were revealed on Wednesday for the upcoming anime series A Galaxy Next Door, including additional cast and staff information. A Galaxy Next Door will begin airing in April 2023 with studio Asahi Production in charge of animating the series. The series is an anime adaptation of the original manga series created by Gido Amagakure.

A Galaxy Next Door Staff

Ryuichi Kimura (Aikatsu!) is directing A Galaxy Next Door. Joining him will be Gigaemon Ichikawa, who is in charge of the series composition. Previous works of Ichikawa in the same role include The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made, Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan, and Kedama no Gonjirou. And Yasuka Ōtaki, who worked as an animation director for the series Girls’ Frontline, is in charge of character designs. Additional staff that was announced on Wednesday includes:

Art Director : Arisa Taira (background art for: I want to eat your pancreas (movie), Sword Art Online: Alicization)

: Arisa Taira (background art for: I want to eat your pancreas (movie), Sword Art Online: Alicization) Color Design : Masumi Ootsuka (Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (movie), Aikatsu!)

: Masumi Ootsuka (Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (movie), Aikatsu!) Director of Photography : Ryō Kujirai (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale (movie), Akudama Drive)

: Ryō Kujirai (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale (movie), Akudama Drive) Editor : Yuki Honda (Girls’ Frontline, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

: Yuki Honda (Girls’ Frontline, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU) Props Design : Kumiko Shishido (animation director for: Gokyōdai Monogatari, Dr. Stone)

: Kumiko Shishido (animation director for: Gokyōdai Monogatari, Dr. Stone) Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka (Girls’ Frontline, K, Inuyashiki)

A Galaxy Next Door Cast

Taku Yashiro will voice the role of the main male protagonist Ichirō Kuga while Yū Wakui will voice the role of the main female protagonist of Shiori Goshiki. Yashiro has some notable roles in his past including Gugu (To Your Eternity), Natsuo Fujii (Domestic Girlfriend), Vulcan (Fire Force), and more recently the supporting role of Hirokazu Arai in Chainsaw Man. And while Wakui is still a younger voice actress, she still has a handful of noticeable roles including Sumire Hikami (Aikatsu!), Meileen (By The Grace of Gods), and Yōko Nishikawa from Three Leaves, Three Colors. Additional cast that was announced on Wednesday for A Galaxy Next Door includes (character in bold):

Machi Kuga : Rina Endō (Tsumugi Inuzuka – Sweetness & Lightning, Hina Kubota – Barakamon)

: Rina Endō (Tsumugi Inuzuka – Sweetness & Lightning, Hina Kubota – Barakamon) Fumio Kuga: Maria Naganawa – (Kanna Kamui – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, Kesshouban – Cells at Work!)

A Galaxy Next Door Manga

Written and illustrated by Amagakure, the romantic comedy series A Galaxy Next Door began serialization in Kodansha’s seinen magazine Good Afternoon! in 2020. The series has since released a total of four volumes with no set release date for Volume 5. Kodansha USA has released all of the current four volumes in English as well (also no set release date for Volume 5). No total circulation numbers for the series have been released at this time.

Synopsis

Since his father died, manga artist Ichiro has barely scraped by, forced to support his two younger siblings on just a middle school education. He doesn’t even have time to learn how to use a computer, which forces him to keep wrestling with pen and paper. When his art assistants quit to strike out on their own, on top of juggling deadlines, family, and the constant fear of losing his job, Ichiro feels close to a total breakdown. But then a new assistant pops into Ichiro’s life, and his prospects immediately start to brighten! She’s an incredible artist, she always finishes on time, and she’s beautiful, to boot! But she also seems to know an awful lot about him, and soon, she makes a confession that bends Ichiro’s mind beyond the confines of Earth… (synopsis by Kodansha USA)

A Galaxy Next Door anime will release in April 2023.

Source: Official Twitter