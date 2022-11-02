19 New Upcoming Dungeon Crawler Games of 2023

Dungeon crawler games are usually ones that are full of looting and attacking hordes of enemies. They often have deep worlds and are a fun thing to take part in. So here are a few of them coming next year.

#19 Labyrinth of Zangetsu

Developer: KaeruPanda Inc.

Publisher: PQube

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Looking for something that is both historical and fantastical? Then Labyrinth of Zangetsu might be the one you need to try out next year. The game is based upon Japanese folklore and will have you going and dungeon crawling around Japan as you fight Yokai of all types!

The game also blends in the paintbrush art style that the nation has been known for, giving it a unique visual style all its own to entice you. It also blends into the story as you’ll be an “ink destroyer” who must lead a team of six characters to fight “ink beasts” and bring peace to the land.

#18 Tiny Rogues

Developer: RubyDev

Publisher: RubyDev

Release date: Full Release TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Tiny Rogues is a very interesting twist on the dungeon crawler genre. Mainly because it blends the gameplay with that of bullet shooters in a very fun way. You see, instead of just moving from room to room on your own, you’ll have to SURVIVE each room in order to be allowed to make it to the others.

Each room will set upon you many enemies, and then at the end of the final wave you’ll have to take care of the boss of the room. Once you make it through them, the next room awaits you.

The better you do, the more you can power up your character! So survive and make it through the many floors of Tiny Rogues!

#17 The Unliving

Release date: Full Release TBA

Developer: RocketBrush Studio

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Publishers: Team17 Software, Team17 Digital Limited

Usually, you are a “force of light” trying to get rid of those that would “raise the dead”. But not in The Unliving! This time around, the world of the living is corrupted beyond repair, and as a result, you’ll need to go and wipe out all life. But fear not, you won’t have to do it alone. You are a Necromancer! Thus, you’ll be able to raise an army of the undead in order to wipe out just about everyone you see.

Then, when you kill the people, raise them up and add them to your army! See how grand yours can become as you progress through the game.

#16 Gatewalkers

Release date: TBA

Developer: A2 Softworks

Publisher: A2 Softworks

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

As a Gatewalker, it’s your job to go to other realms and fight off the threats that are within them so that your own world can survive what may come. The good news though is that you’ll have up to three friends to fight alongside you as you do such things.

You’ll have to work together as a team to survive, and that includes basic things like making a camp, starting fires, getting food, and of course, taking out all sorts of monsters from the other realms.

The worlds of Gatewalkers will be procedurally generated, so you never know who or what you’re going to meet when you go through the next gate.

#15 Hunt the Night

Developer: Moonlight Games

Publisher: DANGEN Entertainment

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Release date: TBA

In the 9th Age of Humanity, well, it sucks. There are monsters that come out every single night and are able to basically wipe out anyone that comes in their way. The good news is that a group of beings known as Stalkers were to learn how to use certain abilities and can thus fight back against the monstrous threat.

You are Vesper, one of those Stalkers who must go to various dungeons in order to take on the monsters and save humanity in one last attempt, else everything will be lost.

Use various weapons and abilities through Vesper and stop the night from having a permanent reign in the world of the living.

#14 Archtower

Developer: Blaster Games Studio

Publisher: Blaster Games Studio

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: Full Release TBA

Welcome to a world where there is place known as the Archtower. It has been a part of the world for as long as people have known, and a set of families really want to know what’s inside of it. Thus, they try and go in, and set the course of their family’s fate as a result.

You’ll get to pick the character you play as, as well as their class, and then start the journey to fame, glory, and riches. The better you do, the better your clan will become. Then, when your character gets “too old” for the role, retire them and then start again with another member of the clan!

The game moves as you do, so see what you can become as you ascend the tower.

#13 Mortal Rite

Developer: Round Toast Studios

Publisher: Round Toast Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

release Date: TBA

Mortal Rite is a game that blends dungeon crawling with intense action and variety to try and get players to not just enjoy it, but to try their hands about being strategic with the heroes they play as.

For in the game, you’ll have an assortment of characters to go and be, each with their own special abilities and weapons for you to wield and then grow. Each character is basically their own class, thus ensuring the different playstyles.

You’ll either work alone or with a group of friends/online players to fight off the hordes of the king that is coming. So be ready, fight smart, and win the day.

#12 Rotwood

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Publisher: Klei Entertainment

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Rotwood is actually from the same team that makes the Don’t Starve series of games. So that alone should make it clear how challenging the game will be, as well as how much fun you can have in it. For in the game, you’ll be put into a location that happens to be a maze in terms of the woods that you will venture into.

You’ll go in, try and defeat the monsters that are there, then return to your “safe haven” with your spoils and try to improve yourself and your home. Then, you do it all over again.

Just how far will you make it in this ever growing maze?

#11 Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 5

Release date: February 14, 2023

Publishers: Nippon Ichi Software, NIS America

Welcome to the next title in this franchise, and Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society will be one that gives you a lot to do and a lot to work with as you do the bidding of Madame Marta.

You are ordered to go to an underground labyrinth in order to find a key item that Madame Marta wants. That shouldn’t be too hard, right? Except, there are plenty of monsters to battle, and thus you’ll need to use an army of puppets imbued with souls to fight them off and make it through!

Chose the best dolls for the fight, and then go forth and complete the mission.

#10 Deadhaus Sonata

Developers: Apocalypse Studios, Apocalypse Studios Inc.

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS

Publishers: Apocalypse Studios, Apocalypse Studios Inc.

Remember earlier when we talked about how you usually play the living against the dead? Well, Deadhaus Sonata is another title that flips the script entirely in this action RPG.

In this case though, you’re not just playing a random necromancer, you get to be a plethora of different kinds of monsters. Including that of a Vampire, a Liches, a Banshee, Wraiths, and more. You’ll get to command their unholy abilities and strike back at the living world!

What’s more, there is a 6-player co-op element to the game that’ll allow you to team up with friends to make the living world suffer, and ensure that you get ALL THE LOOT!

#9 SPECTEARED

Developer: Fimpossible Creations

Publisher: Fimpossible Creations

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

SPECTEARED is a game that you’re definitely not going to expect. Because in this very weird title, you’ll play as an individual who wakes up with no memory, and is dressed in clothes they don’t recognize, only to find out that they are a “contestant” on a reality show! But no, it’s not the fun kind, obviously, it’s actually a “survival horror” show that you have to survive as you try and understand all that has happened to you.

You’ll have to work your way through the area and be ready for any kind of encounter that can happen at any moment! Will you survive the “game”?

#8 Dungeons of the Amber Griffin

Developer: Frozengem Studio

Publisher: Frozengem Studio

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

A fantasy game based on the real world and a certain text that was inspired with help from a museum, Dungeons of the Amber Griffin will have you going on a quest across the lands in order to fill up a Bestiary of certain magical creatures. All the while, you’ll be building up your party, learning new magical spells, and beyond!

The game is rich with lore and abilities for you to get. Including having over 500 items that you can potentially equip just in the free demo alone!

What will you direct your team to be in the game? Will you be able to fill out the Beastiary? You’ll find out!

#7 Dungeon Drafters

Release Date: TBA

Publisher: DANGEN Entertainment

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux

Developers: Manalith Studios, DANGEN Entertainment

Are you ready to banish evil from the world and make a cool card deck along the way? Then Dungeons Drafters is for you! In the title, you’ll play as a young adventurer who goes dungeon crawling in order to fight evil and get stronger.

You’ll build a powerful card magic deck and use the cards to not just make your way through the dungeon, but defeat monsters that come along your way. Every “run” you do can lead to getting more loot, rescuing people, and getting better cards.

You’ll dive deeper and deeper into the world until you have the best deck possible and be able to wipe out the evil from the land once and for all!

#6 Setting Sun

Release Date: TBA

Publisher: Yean

Platforms: PC

Developers: Yean

Welcome to the Edo period of Japan, but not the one that has been taught to you in the history books you’ve read. In this one, there are monsters, Yokai, that are walking freely in Japan, and the Shogun that rules the nation refuses to do anything.

Now, you have arrived to try and stem the tide and wipe out the corruption at the source. But to do that though, you’ll have to battle through various zones and kill all sorts of monsters. The good news is you’ll have the tools and abilities and blessings to do so. Including being able to change up your build loadout before each dungeon.

Find your best combination and have at it!

#5 Dungeons of Aether

Release Date: February 28, 2023

Publisher: Dan Fornace

Platforms: PC

Developers: Dan Fornace

You might be familiar with the series Rivals of Aether, which is a platformer fighter title. Well now, it’s getting a spinoff in the form of Dungeons of Aether, and it’s one that will get your attention when it releases next year.

In the game, you will get to be one of four characters, each of whom is very different from the other, and you’ll have to take on all sorts of monsters to survive.

The characters will have their own unique stories as well, so you’re encouraged to play as all of them and see what they are like as well as how they will play in the game.

#4 Sacrifire

Release date: TBA

Developer: Pixelated Milk

Publisher: Pixelated Milk

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

While slightly different, Sacrifire is an RPG with various elements that tie it back to classic titles from the 90s. All the while boosting its gameplay by using a mix of graphics and gameplay styles. Such as being able to do both real-time and turn-based battles against monsters!

Furthermore, the game’s story will put you to the test as it tries to go deep into “moral complexity” and really challenge who you are as a player.

The team made Sacrifire to be a love letter of sorts to the games of the past, so you’ll definitely want to see how it all plays out when it arrives next year.

#3 Endless Dungeon

Release date: 2023

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developer: Amplitude Studios, Sega

Publishers: Sega, HUBLOTS

The Endless franchise is known for the challenges that they often put on players, and Endless Dungeon will be no different in that regard. You’ll get to pick from a team of heroes who have been stranded in space and must hunker down in a space station in order to protect a crystal that you have.

The problem? There are a LOT of bad guys/monsters waiting to kill you, and the waves of them are basically never-ending. So thus you’ll have to be smart, setup defensive positions, and grow your characters over time in order to survive.

If you don’t? Then you’ll just have to try again, and again, and again!

#2 Superfuse

Developer: Stitch Heads Entertainment

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Raw Fury

Platform: Microsoft Windows

One of the things that dungeon crawlers are best at is “power fantasy”. They often let you go and create your own characters and choose the abilities that you want to have.

In Superfuse though, they take that to the next level and then some. You’ll get to be a hero character in a time of great need, but the twist is that you can constantly upgrade and “fuse” abilities together to become as powerful and unique as you want to be.

The more you wipe out enemies the more you can grow your powers. So pick and choose what kind of skills you want and see where they take you!

#1 Diablo 4

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Developers: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Diablo 4 is no doubt the game that many of you are looking forward to in the dungeon crawler line of titles. Not the least of which is because you want to see if the game can recapture the magic of past titles, or fall into the pit of despair that Diablo Immortal became.

The good news is that Blizzard already confirmed that there won’t be any microtransactions outside of cosmetics, so that’s a plus at least.

You’ll once again choose your class and then descend into the world to fight monsters and try to stop the ultimate of evils. Think you can make that happen?