Top 20 Xbox Series X/S Medieval Games You Need To Play

Have you got a hankering for the gore and the glory of a bygone era? Are you plagued by the desire to swing a sword, thrust a spear and tear men asunder. Fret not, we’ve got you covered with this list of the top 20 Medieval games you need to play. Feed and water the horses, hone your blades and don your armor, things are about to get bloody… Bloody awesome.

#20 Shoppe Keep

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Ye Olde Shoppe was a place of yore that has since faded into obscurity. It was the medieval one-stop that offered a vast array of goods to your run-of-the-mill explorer. The boss called all the shots and so will you. Do you want to stock mushrooms? No problem. Swords? Great. General garments? Of course! Business management was a completely different kettle of fish so you’ll have to adapt quickly to the ins and outs. Set prices, keep track of stock, manage your store layout and even ensure your store stays clean. You’ll likely catch thieves and need to issue swift and brutal punishments immediately. In Shoppe Keep violence dissuades any number of misdeeds. It’s the full experience and while the gameplay can be slow at first, it’s all good fun.

#19 Chivalry Medieval Warfare

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Linux, macOS, Xbox 360, Classic Mac OS

There’s a certain simplicity to Mediaeval warfare the guns, bombs ,and magic of recent games often make for a very clinical affair and it lacks the intimacy close combat. Chivalry: Mediaeval Warfare is a gory 3d tribute to raid and pillage style melee combat. Lay waste to your foes with any number of wicked-looking weapons from maces to swords, bows to axes and spears. There are four classes to choose from, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. More weapons will become available to you as you rack up deaths on the battlefield encouraging greater bloodshed. Map locations are unique jaw-dropping locations reminiscent of iconic cultural places throughout the course of history.

#18 Vikings Wolves of Midgard

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Macintosh operating systems

The glory of battle awaits you as you hack and slash your way through scores of enemies. Charge across a frozen wasteland. Take advantage of your character’s freedom and power as you pay homage to all the Viking gods. Lay waste to scores of foes, battle Dire wolves and level forests if you so wish. Vikings Wolves of Midgard provides the perfect space to refine your fighting style and earn the affections of the gods. A fascinating story, with great dialog and even a weather system that dramatically affects the gameplay experience. Vikings Wolves of Midgard is an awesome game that shines in gameplay and delivers an awesome co-op experience.

#17 Mount and Blade: Warband

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Macintosh operating systems, Classic Mac OS

Test your wits, resolve and battle acumen in Mount and Blade: Warband. Charge into battle in a war-torn lad, to achieve glory! Mount and Blade: Warband is a rich story-based game with a detailed back story focusing on each character. Most of which is text-based and very well written. This game really is a chance to prove your mettle. Are you worthy of the glory of battle? It’s a wild world you’re thrust into and not everything will be equal, so pick your character wisely. Just as in real life, there are benefits to being a noble or of noble birth and this is a factor that has not been overlooked in this game, so make your character choices carefully then level up accordingly.

#16 Graveyard Keeper

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Stardew is kind of warm and cushy and a bit PG. Everything the dark ages was not. Graveyard keeper pokes fun at this dynamic with this dark and thoughtful offering. Manage your graveyard during one of the busiest periods in history. In keeping with the era, you may need to push some of the ethical boundaries as you seek to become a thriving business owner. Graveyard keeper encapsulates what it means to be a business owner without the restraints of modern business law and allows players to flirt with their own ethics. Crafting new materials, choosing dubious schemes, or operating above board it’s all on the table. This is a comedic, exciting and unique game. It’ll likely liven you up and enthral you!

#15 Styx Shards of Darkness

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

The medieval age was a period interlaced with violence and some of the darker more eerie aspects of human history. It was also an age of fantasy and magic. This is something that’s completely captivated the imagination of mankind for centuries. Why not? It’s remarkable. Goblins, dragons. Mages, knights and mercenaries. In an age of killers for hire, play as the best of them. A stealthy killer of some repute, that slips in and out of the shadows leaving a trail of corpses. Equipped with an incredible number of weapons and startlingly lethal abilities you’ll creep across the open elven cities and surrounds, carrying out several missions. If you fancy doing it co-op then that’s possible too. It’s really your show and it will all go down how you want it to!

#14 Kingdom Come Deliverance

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

In the kind of grand undertaking that belongs to the tales of old. Kingdom Come Deliverance (Warhorse Studios first offering) seeks to deliver the penultimate medieval RPG experience. It offers a truly immersive roleplaying experience in which your character is tasked with surviving some of the most chaotic scenes to unfold in history. Here’s where things get impressive: This beautiful game draws from actual events, people and places from history to build a deeply engaging and endearing story that is almost difficult to step away from! You’ll do everything from learning to read, fight and run away, to eating, picking locks and staying out of prison. It’s all out medieval madness, and it’s all you’ll ever need. Kingdom Come Deliveance is damnably good.

#13 For Honor

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

For glory and For Honour. Take up arms and join the charge. This huge technical battle-driven game has so much to offer. Chain together several deadly attacks and hone your skills so you can tear your way through multiple foes. For Honour offers a lot of gameplay and content to explore and it doesn’t stop at the campaign. The shining light is the excellent multiplayer. This game has distinctly realistic and fluid combat, face off against/using legendary races from the era. Furthermore, you can also use siege weaponry and even take on siege elephants. The battles are challenging so be careful not to get outnumbered.

#12 Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice is one of the shorter games on this list. Play as Senua, a psychotic Viking woman navigating the dark and eerie world around her. This is an immersive game that has an astounding level of detail. The dark ages was a period of great disquiet and unexplainable events. As a result, several dark and mysterious tales emerged each with a certain level of truth behind it. Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice will pit you against the monsters in your head in front of you out. Do you think you’re fit for the challenge? If so then this is the time to charge in with all the bravado you can manage.

#11 Chivalry 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Hack your way to gory glory in Chivalry 2. This epic hack fest provides you with multiple classes to choose from. A step away from the hyper-realistic combat-focused games of this genre. 64-player slaughter provides plenty of room to hone your fighting skills no matter what they may be. The gameplay can feel arcadey in more seasoned players’ hands, however it’s easy to pick up and so much fun to master. Each class is fairly comprehensive and includes multiple abilities to help you on the battlefield. The mechanics and physics are good and quite comprehensive, which has made for some hilarious kill content online! Pick this up as soon as you can!

#10 A Plague Tale Innocence

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna

A Plague tall Innocence is a linear adventure game that calls to light some of the more sinister aspects of the medieval age. The kind of murky ethics and disease-ridden events that people would probably rather not think about. Play as a young orphan who has to protect both herself and her younger brother from the wicked hearts of men and the diseased rats that lurk in the darkness. All the while, being acutely aware of the fact that you are small and insignificant against these merciless killers that wander the countryside. The gore, disease, and death are all interposed by the idyllic beauty of the French countryside as you stumble between the two. Combat is limited as you’re pitifully weak, the emphasis is on stealth and survival, thinking your way out of the murky lot that life has dealt you.

#9 Warhammer Vermintide 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Some would argue that there’s nothing better than the combination of medieval tropes with fantastical worlds and creatures. They’re not wrong either, entire games, movies and books have shown how immensely popular and alive this genre is. There’s little else that compares to slaying some beastly vermin as you fight alongside your fantastical friends. That’s exactly what you’ll find in Warhammer Vermintide 2. Pick from a variety of races and classes as you create your own ultimate warrior and their loadout to match. There are several abilities and combat styles to choose from as well as any number of weapons. The game plays like many other hack and slash entries but with greater character progression and several abilities to choose from. Rally your friends and take to the battlefield!

#8 Darkest Dungeon

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Macintosh operating systems, PS VIta

A strong strategic instinct was immensely important during the dark ages. Darkest Dungeon is a strategic turn-based procedurally generated dungeon crawler. What a mouthful. This striking game will keep you on your toes throughout and you will find yourself contemplating the optimal loadout during your morning coffee or while in the shower. It’s immensely good fun, kept fresh with the wildcard mechanics that see random challenges appear. There are also interesting quips that your motley band will utter during the gameplay that makes them feel more wholesome and engaging. Each member of your party has a sanity bar and their mental state is immensely important if you hope to help them make it through each stage alive.

#7 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Macintosh operating systems,

Skyrim The Elder Scrolls V is a game that requires little to no introduction, seasoned gamers will have carried out multiple play-throughs. However, if you’re late to the party, take heart. This is still one of the most enjoyable and unbelievably vast worlds to explore. Gorgeous and detailed visuals, engaging combat and the next battle around the nearest corner. Hours of quests, hordes of weapons, and several spells to learn. Dragons, skeletons, trolls, and witches swarm the countryside. Bask in the variety of RPG details and upgrades, for you to forge yourself into a hardened warrior. This game is filled with great little details that seem to keep coming no matter how much you’ve played

#6 Dark Souls

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5

An absolute institution of a game famous for its difficulty. Dark Souls is an immensely difficult melee combat-based game famous for its difficulty and character progression. It’s challenging to accurately capture mans’ mortality and realistically depict battles. If you were to actually face a giant sword-swinging monster, it probably would feel a lot like the combat in Dark Souls. There’s no room for error in battle. This third-person action RPG pushes you to be resourceful and to find, craft or scavenge whatever materials you can learning from each death as you go. This is a dark combat-based game that sees you fight to survive without much of a story, the only glimmer of hope is the impact online players can have on your game: Leaving hints and aiding you in battle.

#5 Dragon Age Inquisition

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Playstation3

The title of this next offering is no doubt a bit of a giveaway as to one of its defining features. Dragon Age Inquisition is a massive RPG with so tremendous detail and environments to experience. An engaging storyline with dialog and story choices that carry real weight. Dragon Age Inquisition is an immersive game with a lot of unique tidbits to unpack. The map is huge and there are so many secrets to uncover or places to discover. Robust crafting, unique customization and dragons. What’s not to like? This is truly an enticing world that draws you in with its intricacy and detail. The characters are wholesome and real, they quickly become the best and most endearing of companions.

#4 Crusader Kings III

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux

Crusader Kings 3 offers a complex medieval warfare experience. Bask in the culture of the age and even enjoy unique poetry and stories that will be made after each of your successful conquests. This game offers a wonderfully immersive RPG world with immense character art and great customizability that allows for greater individuality. Crusader Kings III is built around historically accurate details and even includes religious mechanics for greater realisim. Your choices carry real weight and will affect your gameplay significantly.

#3 Dark Souls 3

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

This is perhaps the most fierce of the Dark Souls games and it takes every positive aspect of previous games and turns it up a notch. Bravely explore every dark crevice fighting to survive while uncovering secrets in the most immersive of worlds. Where the other games refined the more sombre aspects that this series and world have to offer. Dark Souls 3 interposes that with beautiful visuals to contrast the often gloomy aesthetic beautifully. Dark Souls 3’s combat is especially fluid and allows for some beautiful sequences that you can chain together to deliver devastating damage. The lore, customizability, weaponry, and visuals all make this an incredible game that keeps with that tradition of fierce difficulty, while expanding on the overall formula of the previous games.

#2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, platystation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S

If you’re a fan of exploring medieval cities, massacring monsters and riding across the open planes on your trusty steed, then seek no more. All of the above are accompanied by a gorgeous soundtrack and full audio. The Witcher 3 is a wonderfully engaging world filled with excellent lore. The visuals are detailed and dazzling. If you’ve seen the Netflix show then you likely need no excuse to jump into this astounding open-world roleplaying game. The combat is delightful and the character progression and skill tree have been refined significantly from previous games. The characters are fascinating and the story will suck you in faster than you can say Geralt.

#1 Elden Ring

Platforms: PS4, Xbox Series S and X , Xbox One, PS5, Windows

This definitely isn’t the first you’ve heard of Elden Ring, an awe-inspiring massive world with an amazing level of detail. One of the most incredible open-world RPGs, Elden Ring offers the opportunity to truly do whatsoever you desire. It takes its cues from several of the best RPGs. It’s innately similar to games like Skyrim, Dark Souls 3 and Breath of the Wild. However, Elden Ring combines all of the best aspects of those games into a game that is truly in a league of its own. It is an absolute masterpiece that will keep delivering for as long as you have time to play it.

There you have it, the best of the best. Try not to lose your head!