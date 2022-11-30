God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 25: Reunion

Atreus returns to Kratos and company after freeing Garm by mistake. When the two reunite, Kratos is simply happy that Atreus is alive and that he won’t need to kill Heimdall in Asgard to free him. After Atreus explains to Kratos what he’s done, the two set out to fix things and God of War Ragnarok‘s 12th chapter, The Path: Reunion, begins.

The walkthrough below starts after Atreus returns to Sindri’s house and ends at the start of the Garm boss fight.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

The Path: Reunion

After fighting off the invading Hel-walkers and reuniting with Atreus, walk towards the mystic gateway and speak with Ratatoskr, the chatty squirrel. He’ll tell you to go back to Helheim and fix Atreus’ mistake.

Find Garm in Helheim

Walk through the mystic gateway. On the other side, you’ll see Garm running around the realm. Walk down the path in front of you and throw your spear into the golden symbol on the pillar at the end of the way. Explode the spear and then climb on the wall to its right.

Once you’re back on the ground, you’ll be ambushed by some Hel-walkers. Defeat them and then climb up the ledges in the east corner of the combat arena. Throw your spear into the three golden symbols in the ice to the south and then destroy them, revealing another climbable wall and spawning more Hel-walkers.

Fight off the monsters and then climb the wall. Once you reach the top, follow the main path and crawl into the tunnel to the southeast. On the other side, you’ll see a realm tear. Command Atreus to close it by hitting square when prompted and then protect him while he closes it.

Once he’s finished, climb across the broken bridge to the northeast and interact with the gear on the ground. Before rolling it to open the gate in front of you, use Atreus’ sigil arrows on the gear above the gate in a horizontal line heading left. Roll the gear down to open the gate and then throw your ax into the visible sigils to freeze the gear.

Head through the gate and you’ll be ambushed by more enemies. After dealing with them, continue forward and deal with the enemies that are on the stone overlook just down the way. Once they’re handled, jump down to the ground to the south. Walk down the bridge to the east, taking out the enemies that attack you, and then throw your spear into the marked wall to the north. Return to the stone clearing and then jump across the gap, swinging off the spear.

On the other side, you’ll be attacked by more Hel-walkers. Deal with them, open the gold chest, and then continue down the bridge. When you reach the edge, some rocks will fall to the north. Jump down to the ground below to the north and then climb the walls upward.

At the top of the wall, you’ll come face-to-face with Garm before he runs off again. Fight off the monsters that then attack you.

Pursue Garm

After dealing with them, squeeze through the wall to the northeast. On the other side, hop down to the ground below and then use the grapple point to make it across the large gap. Deal with the enemies that ambush you and then continue forward, jumping to the area on the left.

Hop down to the ground below and then follow the path until you’re attacked by a traveler. This enemy type hits hard, so make sure you’re dodging its sword swings as often as possible. Luckily, it’s pretty slow, so you can usually see when an attack is coming. Additionally, watch out for its AoE attack that’s telegraphed when it sticks its sword into the ground.

After beating the traveler, interact with the gear in the middle of the arena. Before pulling it down, however, shoot Atreus’ sigil arrows into the wooden spike to the right. Have them in a vertical line moving upward, then push the gear down. Freeze the sigil by throwing your ax once the gate is completely raised and the gear will freeze with it. Run through the open gate.

On the other side, follow the main path and jump down into the large open area. Run across it and into the small room to the northwest. Climb up the ledges inside and follow the path until you’re attacked by two more enemies. Defeat them and then walk down the northeastern path that overlooks a large chasm.

Pull out your spear and throw it into the marked wall. Walk to the other side of the area and use the spear to swing across the chasm.

Once you make it across, follow the main path and open the golden treasure chest you find. After picking it up, squeeze along the wall to the northwest. After you make it to the other side, hop down to the ground below and follow the main path, taking out Hel-walkers as you go until vaulting over a downed stone pillar.

When you jump over it, Atreus will tell you what his plan is. Walk to the left and you’ll be able to see Garm. Eventually, the wolf will knock its chain over toward you. Freeze it by throwing your ax into the end of the chain and then grab the part of it that’s draped over the rocks.

Garm will escape in a quick scene, so once it’s over reunite with Atreus and head down the path to the northeast. Open the door at the end of the path and then fight off the enemies that jump across the gap to attack you. Once they’re dealt with, jump across the gap to the north.

Follow the path and break through the jars and wooden crates, hooking around until you can see the spear-marked wall directly to the south. Throw your spear into it and then use it to jump across the gap to reach higher ground. Fight off the monsters once you make it up and then climb the wall to the north.

Grapple across the gap until you make it to Garm.

