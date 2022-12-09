God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 35: Odin Boss Guide

After Thor refuses to kill Kratos on Odin’s command, Odin kills Thor. At that moment, Kratos and Atreus are reunited and find themselves face-to-face with the All-Father for the final boss fight of God of War Ragnarok‘s main story.

The walkthrough below starts at the beginning of the Odin boss fight and ends at the final set of credits for the game.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

Odin Boss Fight

Odin is a tricky fight on account of the fact that most of his attacks use the Bifrost meaning that, even if you block an attack, you’ll be taking at least some chip damage. To counteract this, you’ll need to either parry the attacks or dodge them completely. Parrying will be better since it gives you a window where Odin is stunned and you can hit him back, but dodging can have similar results, you just won’t have him stunned.

Phase 1

In the first phase of the Odin boss fight, there are only a handful of attacks you need to keep an eye out for (pun absolutely intended.) The first is a spear slam where Odin stabs his spear into the ground shooting Bifrost through it in a “V” shape in front of him. This can’t be blocked, so you’ll need to avoid it entirely by dodging to either the left or the right. Luckily, he’ll be vulnerable when his spear is in the ground, so you can get some hits in.

When in close range, Odin will also do a three-slash spear combo, the first two attacks being regular, blockable, attacks and the third is a yellow-ringed slash. If Odin manages to hit you with the third attack, he’ll quickly follow it up with a directional Bifrost blast, but if you can parry it, he’ll be left stunned for you to wail on for a moment.

If you’ve been too close to Odin for too long, he’ll frequently jump backward and shoot a barrage of three Bifrost projectiles at you. These are easily dodgeable and can be blocked (although you’ll take chip Bifrost damage,) but the real optimal play is to parry them as they’ll shoot directly back at Odin, dealing damage and leaving him stunned.

He’ll also jump to the edge of the arena, levitate, and shoot a directional frost blast across the length of the area. This cannot be blocked or parried, so you’ll need to dodge out of the way when he points his spear at you. Sometimes after this attack, Odin will try to quickly close the distance between you with a yellow-ringed lunging spear attack.

Once you’ve taken out three segments of Odin’s health bar, Odin will add more moves to his list of attacks.

Phase 2

There isn’t a cutscene to denote the beginning of phase 2, instead, Odin simply starts using more attacks. He’ll start the phase by stabbing the center of the arena with his spear, breaking it into three pieces that you’ll need to jump between. He keeps most of the same moves from the first phase, but adds a ground slam that imbues a platform with Bifrost energy. To avoid taking damage, simply jump to one of the other platforms.

Another new move from Odin is a red-ringed flying ground slam attack where he’ll levitate in the air, then jump towards you with his spear over his head, slamming it into the ground once he reaches you. This is a pretty standard attack from many of the game’s bosses, so it’s pretty easy to avoid.

In this section, the frost attack that cuts across the entire arena is done twice in a row. This means you’ll need to carefully dodge the first wave of it and then immediately get ready to dodge the follow-up.

Odin is much more aggressive in this phase and attacks more frequently, but as long as you’re able to predict his moves by keeping tabs on all of his attacks’ “tells” you should be able to get him down to his final third of health.

Phase 3

When Odin has about three segments of his health bar left, he’ll fly into the center of the arena and do his Bifrost ground attack, but instead of simply impacting one of the platforms, it’ll fill two of them. Jump to the unaffected platforms until he leaves the center.

Odin doesn’t change things up too much for this leg of the fight, but he does chain his attacks together much more often, giving you less time to counterattack. Luckily, you should recognize the attacks at this point, so you’ll know where to find your openings, the openings might just be smaller than before.

Fully drain Odin’s health bar and click R3 when prompted to do a finisher. Watch the cutscene where Freya chokes Odin only for him to break the ground, casting everyone down into his library.

Down below, you’ll see another cutscene where Atreus destroys the mask that Odin was looking for.

Odin Boss Fight Part 2

After the scene, you’ll be thrust into another fight with Odin. He uses some of the same moves from the first fight, but adds a lot more for this second one.

Phase 1

Now that he’s got the noose that Freya was choking him with, he binds it to his spear turning it into a whip of sorts. He uses it for red-ringed sweeping attacks that you’ll need to dodge. When at range, the same attack shoots a small projectile.

He’ll also do a yellow-ringed raven grab that comes out very quickly and is tough to dodge. If it gets you, you’ll need to mash the circle button to break free before he can stab you with one of his lunging attacks. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to get free, but you don’t want to get grabbed in the first place.

A new Bifrost AoE attack has been added to Odin’s repertoire as well that can be interrupted by a shield bash. The window for interrupting it, however, is also quite slim so you’ll need to get in fast or run out of range if you miss the window.

When Odin makes a red fireball over his head, he’ll shoot it at you and then go back to doing other attacks. The ball is slow-moving, but can’t be dodged. Instead, you’ll need to hit it with one of Atreus’ arrows or one of your projectile attacks. If it hits you, you’ll have the blind status effect, leaving you vulnerable for a few seconds. Hit the ball before it gets too far away from Odin and he’ll be momentarily stunned.

When you get him down to roughly half-health, you’ll be prompted to do a finisher with R3. After a brief scene where Kratos, Atreus, and Freya kill Odin’s ravens, he’ll be powered up with flames and you’ll notice that his health bar indicates that you’ll need to use your ax to cool him down enough for your party to deal more damage to him.

Phase 2

Odin gains an elemental AoE attack where he’ll hover above the ground and shoot out fireballs, iceballs, and poison balls in the area around him. The initial blasts are pretty easy to avoid thanks to the red circular indicators on the ground, however, be warned that the AoEs will remain after the attack concludes, so you’ll need to watch out for hazards on the ground.

In addition to the elemental AoE attack, Odin picks up a sweeping fire attack that circles the entire arena, but is dodged easily as long as you duck right before the blast comes your way.

Once you break his elemental barrier, you’ll be able to deal real damage to Odin. However, eventually, he’ll open his book of spells and give himself another shield. Use the corresponding elemental attacks to break his shields and make him vulnerable again.

In this phase, Odin continues the trend of getting more aggressive as the boss fight goes on, chaining more of his moves together and extending his combos. Similar to the later phases of the first fight, the extra attacks at the end of his combos tend to be moves you’ve already seen before, so just keep an eye on what he’s about to do and you should be prepared for everything he’s going to throw at you.

Once you reduce his health bar completely, click R3 when prompted to do a finisher and the fight will be over. You’ll see a scene where Atreus puts Odin’s soul into one of his rocks and Sindri destroys it only for Ragnarok to burst in and Angrboda to offer a quick exit.

Find Father

After the scene is over, you’ll be playing as Atreus. Walk along the path forward and you’ll come across Sif and Thrud. After speaking with them, continue along the path, speaking with other characters until you reach Angrboda and Fenrir. Watch the cutscene where Kratos reunites with Atreus.

Follow Angrboda

Once the scene is over, follow Angrboda down the main path until you reach a cutscene where Angrboda reveals the final prophecy shrine. In the scene, Atreus tells Kratos that he needs to go off on his own to find the remaining giants. The two share one final moment together before Atreus leaves on his journey.

Walk forward back down the path you came from and the credits will begin to roll. Follow the path to the door at the base of the camp and the main quest will be over.

The Path: Beyond Ragnarok

Once you make it out of the encampment and back out to the Lake of Nine, you’ll be given free rein over the nine realms. Before you go off exploring, however, Mimir mentions that Lunda will be hosting a funeral for Brok back in Svartalfheim. Go to the nearest mystic gateway and travel to Nidavellir. Walk up the street and into the pub and you’ll find Lunda and two other dwarves reminiscing about Brok. Interact with his body when prompted to pay your respects and Lunda will say that they’re moving the funeral to the wetlands.

Leave through the door you came from and go back to the mystic gateway. Travel across Svartalfheim to the gateway in the Aurvangar Wetlands. When you get there, follow the path to the north and then use the barge to go across the water.

Approach the dwarves once you make it to the other side and interact with Brok’s body once more to carry it to the boat. Watch the scene where they see Sindri one final time and the end credits will roll.

This concludes Gameranx’s God of War Ragnarok walkthrough! Thanks for reading! Skal!

