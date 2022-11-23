God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 19: Familial Wounds

After defeating Nidhogg, Freya still has business to take care of with her brother since she’s finally able to be in her human form outside of Midgard. She accepts that she neither needs to forgive nor kill Kratos, so he continues helping her as she makes the trek back to Freyr’s camp in God of War Ragnarok.

The walkthrough below starts after the Nidhogg boss fight and ends after the cutscene when Kratos confronts Atreus about where he disappeared to.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

Return to Freyr’s Camp

Once you gain control after picking up the amulet, walk with Freya through the door to the south. After going through the door, use Freya’s magic to clear out the vines at the top of the stairs to southwest and then continue forward along the main path.

Walk along the path until you encounter more Einherjar. Deal with them and then exit the encounter arena by croutching through the debris to the southeast. Follow Freya along the main path until you run into more blue poisonous plants.

Have Freya shoot one plant with her sigil and then freeze it by throwing your ax into it. Recall the ax and Freya will note that it should stay frozen even without the ax thanks to her magic. Throw your ax into the second plant and then continue forward, taking the path on the right.

Climb up the ledge and then deal with the wisps, a new enemy type, by shooting each one with a sigil blast from Freya and then attacking them when they’re on the ground. With them dealt with, continue along the path to the southwest until you see a cutscene where day and night start changing rapidly.

Continue along the path to the south until lifting up a large stone slab blocking your path. On the other side, you’ll be ambushed by more Einherjar. Deal with them and then crawl through the roots on the east side of the arena.

Once you emerge, follow Freya until you come to a large clearing. Use Freya’s sigils to cover the bramble on the other side of the water as well as the large circular object in the middle of the river with her magic. Once it’s all covered, use the Blades of Chaos to light them on fire. Grapple across the water.

On the other side, follow the main path, vaulting over a tree until you encounter even more Einherjar. Deal with them and then scooch along the rock wall of the area to the right of the small waterfall. When you emerge on the other side, follow the main path through the trees until you jump down into an area you visited before.

Here, take the path to the left and then to the right into the mouth of a cave. Follow the path through the cave and across the bridge back to Freyr’s camp. Inside, you’ll see a cutscene where Freya and Freyr reunite and make up for their past issues.

Once the scene is over pick up Mimir from the table in front of you and head out of Freyr’s camp when you’re ready on the path to the south.

Return to Sindri’s When Ready

Once you start down the path, Freya will say that she’s willing to join your cause and is going to lead you to a mystic gateway. Follow her until you come across a stone slab to lift up and pass underneath.

On the other side, Freya will lead you to a stone lock on the right side of the wall. Interact with it and she’ll enchant your chisel, allowing you to open it. Follow the prompts on screen and the rock next to the lock will move aside. Start down the path revealed by the rock.

Follow the path until you come to a boat that’s cornered on the shore by red vines. Use Freya’s sigils to make a path from the vines to the wooden structure to the right of the vines. Once set up, use the Blades of Chaos to light the sigil on fire, destroying the vines.

With the vines gone, swap Freya’s arrows to sonic ones by hitting up on the D-pad and then have her shoot the soundstone on the log where the vines were. With the log gone, hop on the boat and paddle downriver until you make it to the shore with the mystic gateway on the left.

Hop off the boat and enter the gateway back to Sindri’s house.

Check on Atreus

On the other side of the gateway, go inside the house and head to Atreus’ room. Interact with it and watch the cutscene where Kratos confronts Atreus about where he disappeared to when he went to Ironwood.

Gameranx’s God of War Ragnarok walkthrough continues here. (Link coming soon!)

