God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 21: Into the Fire

After Atreus breaks away from Kratos and company, he meets up with Odin in Asgard. Odin then sends him on a mission with Thor to Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok. When they arrive, The Path: Into the Fire begins.

The walkthrough below starts after Atreus makes it to Muspelheim with Thor and ends after Atreus returns to his room in Asgard after his time in Muspelheim.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

The Path: Into the Fire

As soon as you gain control in Muspelheim, talk with Thor until you’re prompted to pull out the mask that Odin gave you by hitting left on the D-pad. Aim it at the debris across from Thor and he’ll smash it. Follow the newly created path with Thor until you encounter a handful of enemies. Defeat them using your bow and with Atreus’ new sword Ingrid’s help.

With them down, equip the mask again and aim it at the rock wall at the end of the path with the yellow highlights on it. Thor will fly the two of you up to a new landing and you’ll be faced with more enemies. Take them out and aim it at the rocks and debris on the ground to the right of the lava waterfall.

After Thor clears the way again, follow the path forward until you have to scooch across the wall on the right side of the path underneath a lava waterfall. On the other side, watch the cutscene where Thor and Atreus talk about putting aside their differences to work together.

Once the cutscene is over, take out the enemies that spawn to attack you. With them dealt with, pull the mask out and point it toward the cliff that’s facing the towers in the distance. Walk over to Thor after he asks you to come to him and he’ll jump you to the next area.

Hop up on the ledge behind you to get to Thor again and he’ll jump you to another combat arena. Two ogre will spawn as you fight the rest of the draugrs, but they shouldn’t give you too much trouble. Keep your distance, hit them with arrows, and let Thor do a lot of the heavy lifting.

Investigate Surtr’s Shrine

With the enemies dead, Thor will leave you alone for a while. Head to the crawl space under the bronze debris on the edge of the combat arena and crawl through. On the other side, climb the wall at the end of the short path to get down to the ground below.

As you approach the shrine, wisps will start spawning out of a column in the cave to the left. Destroy the rock and then take out the remaining wisps. With them dealt with, interact with the shrine and you’ll see a cutscene where Atreus reunites with Angrboda.

Inside Surtr’s shrine, watch the prophecy and then exit once it’s done.

Resume the search for the Mask Fragment

After leaving the shrine, return to the area where Thor left you and you’ll be faced with more enemies to fight. After taking out the first wave, two high-level enemies will spawn and attack you. Keep your distance from them and Thor will jump down to finish them off.

Once the two of you are reunited, pull out the mask and aim it at the rubble on the edge of the arena across from where you slipped away to find Surtr’s shrine. Continue down the newly-made path and pull out the mask once more once you get to its end. Aim the mask at the magma at the end of the path and watch the cutscene where Atreus gets another mask piece and he and Thor return to Asgard.

Go Back to Atreus’ Quarters

After the cutscene where Atreus and Odin talk about the mask Atreus rebuilt, head back to your room by taking the ramp to your left (make sure to loot the library before you leave.) Exit Odin’s study and enter Atreus’ room on the right at the end of the hall. Inside, go to bed after upgrading your gear.

Watch the cutscene where Kratos asks Freya to find the Norns.

