Nagatoro Season 2 New Trailer Revealed, January 7 Premiere Date

A new trailer for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 was revealed on Friday. The trailer features the opening theme “LOVE CRAZY” performed by Sumire Uesaka, who also performed the opening theme for the first season. A key visual was revealed last month for the upcoming season that you can also view below. Studio OLM will take over animating the series from studio Telecom Animation Film, who animated the first season. Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on January 7, 2023.

Nagatoro Season 2 Staff and Cast

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 will be directed by Shinji Ushiro, most notably known for directing the series Omamori Himari. Taku Kishimoto will be returning to reprise his role in handling the series composition and script for Season 2. Misaki Suzuki (character designer), Jin Ategawa (sound director), and Gin (music) will also be reprising their same roles from the first season. New staff members along with Director Ushiro include:

Art Director : Makoto Shiraishi (Shigofumi, background art – Jujutsu Kaisen 0)

: Makoto Shiraishi (Shigofumi, background art – Jujutsu Kaisen 0) Director of Photography : Tatsumi Yukiwaki (Pokemon: The Origin, Inazuma Eleven Go: Chrono Stone)

: Tatsumi Yukiwaki (Pokemon: The Origin, Inazuma Eleven Go: Chrono Stone) Color design: Naoto Kondō (My Wife is the Student Council President!, Hensuki)

Uesaka will reprise her role as Hayase Nagatoro with Daiki Yamashita returning as Naoto Hachioji. Additional cast for Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 includes the following:

President of the Art Club (Bucho) : Nana Mizuki (returning — Hinata Hyuga – Naruto, Vanessa Enoteca – Black Clover)

: Nana Mizuki (returning — Hinata Hyuga – Naruto, Vanessa Enoteca – Black Clover) Maki Gamou : Mikako Komatsu (returning — Rebecca – Edens Zero, Riri – Romantic Killer)

: Mikako Komatsu (returning — Rebecca – Edens Zero, Riri – Romantic Killer) Yoshi : Aina Suzuki (returning — Mari Ohara – Sunshine in the Mirror, Jashin-chan – Jashin-chan Dropkick)

: Aina Suzuki (returning — Mari Ohara – Sunshine in the Mirror, Jashin-chan – Jashin-chan Dropkick) Sakura : Shiori Izawa (returning — Nanachi – Made in Abyss, Matsuri Mizusawa – Citrus)

: Shiori Izawa (returning — Nanachi – Made in Abyss, Matsuri Mizusawa – Citrus) Anetoro : Yoshino Nanjo (new cast — Eri – Love Live!, Akiho Senomiya – Robotic;Notes)

: Yoshino Nanjo (new cast — Eri – Love Live!, Akiho Senomiya – Robotic;Notes) Sunomiya : Sayumi Suzushiro (new cast — Kurena – 86 Eighty-Six, Akira Oono – High School Girl)

: Sayumi Suzushiro (new cast — Kurena – 86 Eighty-Six, Akira Oono – High School Girl) Orihara: Kaori Maeda (new cast — Shizuku Ousaka – Love Live!, Selka Zuberg – Sword Art Online: Alicization)

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Manga

The anime series is based on the web manga created by Nanashi (aka 774) that first began serialization in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket in 2017. The manga began printing a year later under Kodansha’s Shonen Magazine Comics and now currently has 13 volumes out with the 14th set to release this month. US-based publisher Vertical Comics picked up the licenses for English copies in 2019 and has since published the first 10 volumes with the next two set to release this month as well.

The series has received its fair share of criticism with claims of excessive bullying. However, the series’ developments have proven to be nothing more than an enjoyable series that dabbles in the teasing genre much like the wholesome Teasing Master Takagi-san.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Synopsis

Nagatoro is a freshman in high school who loves teasing and torturing her older male classmate! What’s her motivation and why does Senpai put up with her? Does Nagatoro just want to create misery for Senpai? Or maybe she secretly likes him? Synospis via Kodansha US

Source: Official Twitter