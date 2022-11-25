World of Warcraft Developers Still Has No Interest In Console Ports

There are countless incredible games that are only on PC. However, there’s a push to see some of these games reach other platforms. Classic PC games can eventually hit consoles or even mobile devices. We’ve even seen some incredible MMORPG titles release on consoles after their PC debuts. But one game we can still count out from being on a console platform is the ever-iconic World of Warcraft. If you were hoping to see this game hit the likes of Sony, Microsoft, or even Nintendo consoles, then we hate to burst your bubble. It’s not happening.

The behemoth of an MMORPG, World of Warcraft, is still going strong today. Years after its debut, the title continues to see new updates and expansions launched into the marketplace. Eventually, some might have assumed that, naturally, the developers would seek out a console port at some point, thanks to the immense success. After all, there could be a massive audience of players out there that couldn’t partake in this game due to it being a PC exclusive. But, unfortunately, the developers have remained with their stance on keeping World of Warcraft a PC only release. Recently, the game director, Ion Hazzikostas, was interviewed by Twitch streamer Annie Fuchsia. It was during the conversation that console ports were brought up.

Again, much like in the past, there are still no plans to see World of Warcraft land on a console platform. That likely will stay the same even if Microsoft manages to secure the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. You can view the full exchange at about nine minutes into the video featured below. Regardless, there are no plans now, and it would appear the question of a console port is not something circulating within the development team. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t some thought put into a controller support system for the PC MMORPG hit.

While there are some accessibility options that have come into play for World of Warcraft, Ion Hazzikostas was quick to shut down console port rumors. The controller support was only a means to allow more accessible options to those who might have trouble playing the game through mouse and keyboard. But, Ion noted that the game was designed specifically for PC, which would likely prove to be a troublesome obstacle, reworking some areas to bring the game onto something like a modern console platform. You can check out the full interview between Annie Fuchsia and Ion Hazzikostas in the video embedded down below.

