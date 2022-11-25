Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Cascarrafa Gym Guide | Gym Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to defeat Kofu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

After a brief stint in a mountain range and a slightly longer stint in a desert, you will come face to face with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s water-loving city – Cascarrafa. Built into a mountain and truly picturesque, Cascarrafa is a place that is as vertical as it is wide. More importantly, it holds a Gym.

Cascarrafa is home to Kofu, the leader of the Water Gym. Packing one of the stronger teams on the path, and sporting a very unique design (and personality), Kofu is hard to forget but easy to love. As always there is a test before your duel with Kofu, and there’s even a sneaky extra battle thrown in for good measure afterwards. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

How To Complete The Cascarrafa Gym Test

This test is unique – as is usually the case. Kofu has gone missing, and it’s up to you to not only find him but also to return his wallet. The catch? He’s not in Cascarrafa – he’s in Port Marinada.

Now, there is every chance you’ve been to Port Marinada before, in which case, all you have to do is fast-travel there from the map screen and follow your quest marker. If you haven’t, well, you have quite the jog (or ride). Simply hop on your bike and zip through the desert and you’ll get there in a few minutes. Feel free to catch some pokemon along the way – there are some great mon lurking in the sands.

Once you’ve found Kofu, you’ll be forced to battle one of his Trainers, Hugo.

Hugo is a breeze thankfully. He is packing a Floatzel and a Clauncher, both level 28. These Pokemon are both Water Type, and can be felled with a powerful Grass or Electric Type (among others…) we found Pawmi, Pikachu, Wattrel, and Meowscarada to be excellent for quickly dispatching them.

Your reward for defeating Hugo is a hefty $3920 and an audience with Kofu. Turns out Kofu is here for a rare ingredient and he wants YOU to bid on it. He hands you $50,000 and sends you on your way.

Winning The Auction

We are fairly certain the Auction cannot be lost so you could likely select any combination of options and win. However, we also took note of our choices. We picked:

Don’t bid

Don’t bid

$30,000

$45,000

You will win the herb and Kofu will let you pocket the leftover money. In this case, $5000. Nice. With the test passed, it’s time to take on Kofu back in Cascarrafa.

How To Defeat Kofu

Once you enter the Gym you will bump into Nemona (again). Ever the irritant, Nemona wants to battle you. Accept the battle and she will run off to prepare her team. You have to fight Kofu before you can take on Nemona.

Kofu, like all Gym Leaders, is incredibly one note. Of course, Kofu loves Water Type Pokemon, and we are going to take advantage of that to win this fight without any hassle at all. The same Pokemon you used to defeat Hugo will work wonders here.

Kofu will use:

Veluza (Level 29)

(Level 29) Wugtrio (Level 29)

(Level 29) Crabominable (Level 30)

He will Terastallize Crabominable into a pure Water Type Pokemon, making it just as susceptible to Electric and Grass as everything else in his roster. Take it out in a single hit, and you are golden.

Rewards For Beating Kofu

With Crabominable defeated, you have defeated Kofu. You will receive your badge and the following rewards:

$5400

TM Chilling Water

After your fight with Kofu is concluded, Nemona will appear to take you on. Your party will be healed, your Tera Orb will be recharged, and the battle will begin.

How To Beat Nemona

Nemona is much more powerful than Kofu, so be prepared for a scrap. Not only that, but her Pokemon are not mono-typed, so she is quite the wildcard. However, she shouldn’t be an issue if you have a balanced team. Nemona will use:

Lycanroc (Level 36, Midday Form)

(Level 36, Midday Form) Goomy (Level 36)

(Level 36) Pawmo (Level 36)

(Level 36) Meowscarada/Skeledirge/Quaquaval (Level 37)

Because Nemona has a varied roster of Pokemon, we are going to break down how to beat each one (minus her final Pokemon – just use your Starter to instantly take it out).

Lycanroc

Lycanroc is in its Midday form and is weak to Water, Steel, Grass, Fighting, or Ground. This is ideal because Kofu’s team was also weak to Grass, making this an easy win if you went down that path. If not, Lycanroc is weak to a lot of elements and should be taken out without much hassle by just about any party.

Goomy

Goomy could be more of an issue as it is a Dragon-Type. Dragon Types have a few weaknesses, but those weaknesses are somewhat hard to come by. Goomy is weak to Fairy, Ice, and Dragon. Out of all of these weaknesses, Fairy is the easiest to come by as you should have bumped into several Fairy Type Pokemon by this stage in the game. Heck, many Pokemon learn Fairy Type on the side.

Thankfully Goomy is not in its final form (Goodra), which means its stats are rather underwhelming despite its level. If you don’t have a Pokemon who can strike its Weakness, then you could quite easily brute force the KO.

Pawmo

Pawmo is an Electric and Fighting Type, which means it is weak to Ground, Fairy, and Psychic. All of these are easy to come by, and again, since Pawmo is not fully evolved, if you don’t have one of its weaknesses, you could quite easily smack it around with some other strong attacks in your arsenal.

With Nemona taken care of you will receive the following rewards:

$4400

TM Tera Blast

That won’t be the last of her, of course.

