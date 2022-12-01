God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 26: Garm Boss Guide

After searching Helheim high and low for the giant, realm-destroying wolf, Kratos and Atreus finally manage to track down Garm in God of War Ragnarok. While Atreus’ plan was to try and tame the wolf, his efforts didn’t work, so the pair decide to follow Kratos’ plan instead: take down the beast.

The walkthrough below starts at the beginning of the Garm boss fight and ends after the scene where Atreus shows everyone the mask that Odin is interested in.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

Garm Boss Fight

Garm is a relatively simple boss fight in God of War Ragnarok. It’s not necessarily an easy fight, thanks to how much damage the giant wolf can deal in a short amount of time, but it doesn’t actually know all that many attacks, so once you get the patterns down, Garm can be defeated with relative ease.

When the fight first starts, you’ll need to prioritize dodging the wolf’s attacks and counterattacking when it rests its head on the ground. It has two main attacks that should be avoided: a red-ringed lunging bite attack and a long-range yellow-ringed slam attack. You won’t be able to counterattack after the yellow-ringed slam because Garm won’t get close enough for you to hit, but just wait a few seconds and it’ll go into its next attacks that should give you an opening. Watch for Garm’s feet to glow blue, that means it’ll be gearing up for the slam attack.

The other attack to keep an eye out for is a three-bite combo that consists of two regular bites and a third yellow-ringed bite. This attack can be parried opening Garm up for easy damage, or if you avoid all three attacks, it’ll rest its head and allow you to hit it once it’s done.

Eventually, Garm will do a chain whip attack at you where you’ll need to dodge the chain that it flicks and you. When you dodge it, throw your ax into where the chain gets stuck in the ice and then run up to the chain and interact with it. When you do, Kratos will pull Garm down to the ground, stunning the beast, and allowing you to have a few uninterrupted seconds of wailing on it.

The second phase of the fight starts when you lower Garm’s health by about a third. Most of the attacks are generally the same, but they all evolve in some way. The only thing that’s added to the wolf’s movelist during this phase is a red-ringed spit attack where Garm spits a rock at you. It’s easily avoided and sometimes leaves a rock in the arena for you to grab and throw at Garm.

The yellow-ringed slam attack still has the same tell, the glowing blue feet, but now Garm will perform it three times in a row meaning that you’ll need to dodge three waves instead of just one. Additionally, the three-bite combo attack from before changes as Garm slots out the yellow-ringed bite at the end with a red-ringed one.

Here, Garm still does the chain whip attack, but instead of requiring you to simply dodge one whip, it’ll perform two additional horizontal sweeping whip attacks before doing the red-ringed whip that you can then freeze and stun it with.

The final phase of the fight starts when Garm has just one-third of its health remaining. The wolf will jump up to the rocks surrounding the boss arena and do a series of red-ringed rock spit attacks at you. They’re really easy to dodge and can leave a rock in the arena for you to throw. The real thing to look out for is the AoE jump attack that Garm does when coming down from the rocks. It’ll jump down and directly target a spot on the ice marked with a red area, but once it lands, a shock wave will shoot out in all directions. You can’t dodge it, so make sure to block it with your shield.

For the most part, Garms moves here are the same as in the second phase, but take note that the wolf may climb onto the rocks again to do more spit attacks and the AoE slam.

When Garm’s health gets really low, it’ll do the red-ringed chain whip three times in a row. Dodge them all and then freeze the chain into the ground as you’ve done before, running up to pull the wolf down again. This time, however, Garm will drag you around, but just follow the button prompts and you’ll finish the fight and take out the wolf.

Leave Helheim

Once you’ve beaten Garm, head down the path to the south until you come across a wheel in the ground across from another iron gate. Before pulling the wheel down, shoot one of Atreus’ sigil arrows into the counterweight to the left of the door. Pull the wheel all the way down and then shoot another arrow into the counterweight that appears to the left of the first one. Then, pull the wheel halfway so that the two sigils meet in the middle. Shoot another arrow below the one on the left and then throw your ax into it to freeze the gear.

Run through the open gate and then to the closed door in the next area to the west. Open it and you’ll be ambushed by Garm.

Run!

After being knocked through the door, turn around and run away from Garm following Atreus through the hole in the floor. Follow him down the corridors until you get attacked by a small group of enemies. Instead of fighting them, however, run past them up the stairs on the opposite side of the room.

At the top of the stairs use the grapple point to get across the destroyed room and narrowly escape Garm’s mouth. When you make it to the next room, Garm will be ready for round two.

When Garm blocks your way forward, it’ll be holding onto part of the wall. Throw your spear into its leg on the left and then detonate it to scare the beast off. Once it leaves, jump to the other side of the room and continue forward.

You’ll be ambushed again and fall through the floor. Run down the hall and take out the monsters that attack you. Once they’re dealt with, grapple up the wall on the right and continue down the main path.

Eventually, you’ll vault over a downed stone pillar and Garm will grab Kratos. Once he spits you out of his mouth, the second encounter will start in full.

Garm Boss Fight (Second Encounter)

This section is much easier than the initial fight. Garm uses the same moves you’ve seen before, so you won’t need to spend any time learning new patterns. The only difference is that you’ll need to dodge the wolf’s attacks and throw your spear into two golden pieces of its body: one on its neck on one on its left leg.

Destroy the gold pieces and they’ll regrow. Do it twice and Garm will be staggered. Once it’s staggered, Atreus will try to calm it down. It won’t work and Garm will regain all of its health and start attacking more aggressively, using more moves from the first encounter.

Atreus will come up with a new plan and ask Kratos to help him get onto Garm’s back. Destroy both gold pieces again (or just deal a good amount of damage to Garm) and the wolf will fall over. You’ll be prompted to do a finisher with R3 so do it and Atreus will execute his plan.

Keep Pursuing Garm

Garm will run off after Atreus gets on its head. Crawl through the passage to the southwest and follow Atreus down the main path until you reach a wall to climb. Climb it and then climb down the wall on the other side once you get to the top. Continue along the main path, jumping and climbing your way through the wake of destruction left by Garm.

When you reach the other side of a climbing wall, you’ll see a cutscene where Garm wakes up as Fenrir.

Return to the Mystic Gateway

After the scene, grapple to the ledge to the southwest, turn left and then jump down to the area below to the southwest. Grab the gear, but before pulling it down, shoot a sigil arrow into the bottom of the turning mechanism to the right of the iron gate. Turn the gear halfway so that the sigil arrow it touching the gear you want to freeze and then shoot another sigil arrow at the bottom of the turning mechanism. Throw your ax into the sigil on the bottom and you’ll freeze the entire gate.

Run through the gate and then follow the path on the left until you kick down a metal plate and jump down to the area below. Walk up the stairs to the right and interact with the mystic gateway.

You’ll see a scene where Kratos and Atreus share their feelings about each other. After the scene, interact with the gateway and return to Sindri’s house.

Once inside, you’ll see a cutscene where the group catches up and Atreus shows everyone what Odin is up to.

