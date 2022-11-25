God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 20: The Runaway

After Kratos returns to Sindri’s house with Freya, he confronts Atreus over Atreus’ desire to go to Asgard. Atreus doesn’t take his concerns properly, however, and runs out of the house, ending up back in Midgard once more. Cold and alone, Atreus is looking for somewhere to stay in The Path: The Runaway in God of War Ragnarok.

The walkthrough below starts after you gain control of Atreus in Midgard and ends after the scene where Odin gives Atreus his job and leaves him with Thor.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

The Path: The Runaway

After landing in Midgard, you’ll be attacked by a handful of frost monsters. Take them out and then walk down the hill, taking out whatever monsters spawn until you come to a downed tree marked by the main quest marker. Interact with it and Atreus will realize that he needs to come up with a plan.

Find Shelter

After pushing over the log in a cutscene, hop across the gap in front of you and follow the path until coming across a new enemy, a wight. Defeat it without using runic arrows (they won’t have any effect on it,) and then take care of the wisps that spawn from its body by hitting them with a sigil arrow and then with a normal one.

With the enemies defeated, head down the path on the opposite side of the arena that you entered from and push the log over that’s blocking your path. After falling down from pushing over the log, continue forward following the frozen river, taking out enemies, until you reach the end of the path and need to scooch along a small ledge.

On the other side of the ledge, follow the main path until you find yourself rappelling down a cliff face.

Investigate Freya’s Abandoned House

When you make it to the ground, continue forward and Atreus will realize that he’s just outside Freya’s house. When you get close enough, you’ll see a cutscene where Atreus gets inside the house. Inside, close the window to your left.

Light a Fire for Chaurli

Interact with the book on the bed to the right of the window. Atreus will light a fire in the fireplace in a cutscene and then be taken to Asgard by ravens.

Follow Odin’s Raven

Once you gain control of Atreus on the shores of Asgard, walk forward up the hill toward the giant wall. Hop down into the area at the end of the path and take care of the monsters. Once they’re dealt with, climb up to the far right corner of the arena closest to the wall.

Hop down to the rocks below and start making your way closer to the wall and you’ll encounter more enemies. Prioritize the stone pillar that the purple wisps are spawning out of and then deal with the rest of the monsters. Once they’re down, continue down the path in the right corner of the arena closest to a giant metal nail and you’ll find a small cave for you to crawl into.

Crawl through the cave and then take out the enemies waiting for you on the other side. After you’ve dealt with them, climb the stone wall across from where you crawled into the area from. At the top, continue towards the wall.

As you jump and climb your way closer, you’ll eventually be stopped by some bramble that Atreus remarks upon since he doesn’t have any fire weapons to burn through them like Kratos does. Instead, you’ll need to make a path from the small fire to the right of the bramble to the bramble itself using your sigil arrows. Once the path has been made, shoot the fire with another sigil arrow and it’ll ignite the whole bunch.

With the bramble gone, head down the main path until you enter a cutscene where Atreus meets Skjoldr.

Climb the Wall

After the cutscene, walk forward toward the wall and grapple up to the ledge at the end of the footpath, then climb up the wall in front of you. Grapple up to the next ledge and then continue upwards.

Climb up the wall until you come to a clearing with a wight and a few wisps. Take care of the enemies and then look at the nail sticking out of the wall above you. Use a sonic arrow to destroy the soundstone holding a chain to it.

With the chain released, climb up to the nail and then continue climbing up the face of the wall. When you get to the next landing, duck into the cave in front of you. On the other side, take care of the monsters and wisps that attack you (prioritizing the wisps shines once more) and then continue forward along the winding path until you exit by squeezing through the wall.

Push forward, climbing up ledges, until you make it to some wooden crates held up by ropes. Climb onto the first crate and you’ll notice that the two are connected by a single rope. Shoot the soundstone that’s connecting the second crate to the wall and then turn around completely, hop off the crate back towards where you came and jump down the ledge to your right.

Grapple across to get to the side of the cliff with the second crate and then shoot the second soundstone clasp affixing it to the wall. Return to the first crate and cut the rope to send yourself flying upward.

At the top, take care of the wisps that attack you and then continue climbing. Atreus will tell a story about his climb to Odin’s raven as you continue upward and then, when you reach the top, you’ll see a cutscene where an unfriendly Asgardian pulls him up.

Follow Heimdall and Meet Odin

After the cutscene where Heimdall pulls you up, follow him along the main path and down the elevator to the ground. Once you make it all the way down, continue following Heimdall onto a large animal. He’ll walk you through Asgard and then drop you off when you reach the Great Lodge.

He’ll kick you off the animal and then some enemies will jump in to attack you. Deal with them and then Heimdall will join the fight. You won’t be able to hit him, so after a few seconds he’ll knock you down and you’ll see a cutscene where Thor shows up to take Atreus to Odin.

Follow Odin on His Work Day

After the cutscene, follow Odin down the main path until you end up in the Great Lodge. Inside, continue along with Odin and eventually, he’ll show you your room. When you get to it, you’ll see a cutscene where Atreus is introduced to Sif.

Continue along with Odin until he drops you off in your room. Open the closet inside to upgrade your gear and then head out the door once you’re ready. When you do, you’ll see a cutscene where Atreus meets Thrud.

When the scene is over, walk with Thrud until she gives you the option to join her in the great hall or to meet with Odin. You can spend time with her, but once you’re ready to continue the story, enter Odin’s study.

Inside the study, you’ll see a cutscene where Odin gives Atreus a sword.

Walk with Odin

After the scene, follow Odin through the door he opened and into a cave. At the end of the path, you’ll see another cutscene where Odin sends Atreus off with Thor to Muspelheim.

