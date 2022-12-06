God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough Part 30: Hunting for Solace

After finding the final piece to Odin’s mask, the Aesir confront Odin and Atreus. Before Thor can attack him, however, Atreus uses the enchanted rock that Sindri gave him to return to the world tree. After meeting up with Kratos, the two agree that it’s time to show everyone at Sindri’s house the now-complete mask. This starts the fifteenth chapter of God of War Ragnarok, The Path: Hunting for Solace.

The walkthrough below starts when Atreus and Kratos are reunited following Atreus’ altercation with Thor and ends when they return to Sindri’s house after trying to apologize to him.

NOTE: This walkthrough only covers the main quest and doesn’t cover any side quests.

More God of War Ragnarok walkthroughs:

| Part 1: Surviving Fimbulwinter | Part 2: Bjorn Boss Guide | Part 3: Thor Boss Guide | Part 4: Atreus’ Secret | Part 5: Sindri’s House | Part 6: Journey to Nidavellir | Part 7: The Quest for Tyr | Part 8: Search the Mines for Tyr | Part 9: Old Friends | Part 10: Groa’s Secret | Part 11: Alva Boss Guide | Part 12: Ironwood | Part 13: The Lost Sanctuary | Part 14: The Sinkhole | Part 15: Gryla Boss Guide | Part 16: Vanadis Boss Guide | Part 17: The Reckoning | Part 18: Nidhogg Boss Guide | Part 19: Familial Wounds | Part 20: The Runaway | Part 21: Into the Fire | Part 22: The Word of Fate | Part 23: Forging Destiny | Part 24: Unleashing Hel | Part 25: Reunion | Part 26: Garm Boss Guide | Part 27: Creatures of Prophecy | Part 28: Heimdall Boss Guide | Part 29: Unlocking the Mask |

Return to Sindri’s When Ready

Walk across the branches of the Erdtree until a portal opens and walk through it. On the other side, enter Sindri’s house and wait until Atreus and Tyr sit down at the dinner table, then listen to the group as they discuss what to do next. Once the conversation is over, interact with the mask on the table.

Watch the cutscene where Tyr says that he’ll lead the group to Asgard and is revealed to be Odin in disguise.

Leave…

After the scene, you’ll find yourself in the yard of Sindri’s house. Interact with the gateway and return home.

The Path: Hunting for Solace

When you make it back to Midgard, follow Atreus until you reach the wolf kennel at the edge of Kratos’ property. Squeeze through the wall to the south and then continue following Atreus until you need to lift a fallen tree to proceed.

On the other side of the tree, follow Atreus and he’ll eventually stop to observe some broken branches. Continue after him until you jump over a gap and watch the cutscene where Atreus and Kratos talk about the fact that they’re running from their grief.

Find Sindri

When the scene is over, follow Atreus back the way you came to the dog sled. Interact with it and then open the gate. Hop on the sled and ride it to the now-frozen Lake of Nine. Once there, continue riding east until you reach the bridge connecting Tyr’s workshop to the tower on the east side of the river. Take the elevator up the tower.

When you reach the top, run down the bridge to the workshop. Inside, watch the cutscene where Atreus apologizes to Sindri.

Return Home and Prepare for War

After the scene, leave the workshop. Walk across the bridge once more and return to your dogsled by taking the elevator you came up on back down to the lake. Ride the sled to the west to the mystic gateway that’s by an abandoned one of Brok and Sindri’s workshops and travel through it back to Sindri’s house.

Gameranx’s God of War Ragnarok walkthrough continues here.

More God of War Ragnarok guides:

All Rage & Health Upgrades | Nornir Chests Guide | All Treasure Map Solutions | Fully Upgraded Draupnir Spear | How To Unlock Muspelheim | How To Unlock The Crater | How To Fully Explore The Crater | How To Use Crystalline Shards | Across the Realms Ingredient Locations | How To Unlock Witch Time Playstyle | How To Make Finding Collectibles Easy | All Jewel of Yggdrasil Locations | How To Unlock Enchantments | All Cosmetic Armor | Best Graphics Settings | Atreus Combat Guide | How Leveling Works | How To Upgrade PS4 To PS5 | All Healing Methods | How To Increase Health | How To Increase Spartan Rage | How To Unlock Transmog | Aurvangar Wetlands Gate Puzzle Solutions | How To Earn More Hacksilver | Best Healing Armor & Enchantments | Bonus Epilogue Ending | Best Runic Attacks